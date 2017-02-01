2017 Viola Nominee Showcase Feb. 10

The Flagstaff Arts Council is excited to present the 2017 Viola Nominee Showcase Friday, February 10, 2017.

The Showcase will feature 12 live performances, as well as a number of displays from various nominees. The Showcase will be held at the Coconino Center for the Arts, doors open at 7pm, show begins at 7:30pm.

The Viola Nominee Showcase gives the community an opportunity to experience and celebrate nominees’ work prior to the Viola Awards Gala.

Many Viola Awards nominees will be in attendance at the event.

The full line up of performers is as follows: Theatre Scenes: Reading: TheatriKIDS (Joe Maniglia) Stacy Murison Columbinus (FALA) Mary Farfisa

Radio Theater Grace Novak Music:

Aerial Dance:

False North OPIA (Dark Sky Aerial) Kristopher Kohl Le Trebuchet Film Excerpts:

Sol Drop Powerlines (Klee Benally)

The Viola Awards Gala takes place on March 4th at the High Country Conference Center. Celebrating excellence in the arts and sciences, the Viola Awards recognize artists, educators, organizations and leaders who make positive contributions to the arts and sciences in Flagstaff.

A full list of 2017 official nominees is published online at flagartscouncil.org, the winners will be announced at the gala on the 4th. Don’t miss your chance to preview a selection of official nominees at the Showcase! Admission is by suggested donation of $10. For more information, please call the Coconino Center For the Arts at (928) 779-2300.