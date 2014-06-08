Advanced Laser Cataract Procedure Offered





Robert Mahanti, M.D. of The Eye & Laser Center is now offering laser-assisted cataract surgery in Flagstaff. This technology (one of only several in the state of Arizona) is the latest addition to safely remove cataracts and restore vision.

“I am excited to offer our community and patients the newest technology to improve vision with cataract surgery,” Dr. Mahanti said.

With the LENSAR laser system, eye surgeons can remove cataracts in a more advanced way with laser assistance. Using this laser system, I can ensure that customized cataract procedures can be done with laser precision,” he said.

The lens in your eye, which helps you focus, is made of water and protein. As we age, the protein can clump together, which makes the lens cloudy. This cloudy area is called a cataract. “An analogy I often use in the office is one of getting a foggy or dirty windshield on your car. It gets harder to see through as the fogginess of the windshield gets worse. Unfortunately for humans, the only way to improve the vision is by removing the cataract. New glasses or medications will not solve the problem.”

Current modern cataract surgery involves making a small incision with a blade to enter the eye. An ultrasonic probe is then used to break up the cataract into dust that is simultaneously washed out of the eye. This requires a fair amount of energy in some cases, which can cause a lot of swelling within the eye.

The laser used in cataract surgery is a variation of the femtosecond lasers used in Lasik surgery. This laser can make incisions and treat the lens to break it up into small pieces, allowing much less energy to be used in removing the small cataract pieces. It also treats the lens such that the implant used can have better and more accurate positioning. Finally, the laser can make incisions used to reduce the amount of astigmatism in the eye so that the final distance vision without glasses can be maximized.

Either type of procedure can be effective when performed by a skilled surgeon, but laser assisted cataract surgery offers unparalleled precision. The laser automates certain steps of the surgery with incredible accuracy.

Dr. Robert Mahanti has been providing quality eye care and surgery in Flagstaff for over 22 years. He said, “If you are considering cataract surgery, I’d be happy to evaluate your suitability for this exciting new technology.” FBN