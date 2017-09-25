Arts and Science Programs Enriching Flagstaff

Hello Flagstaff!

Fall is upon us, school is back in session and the students have returned. The leaves are beginning to change and mornings are cooler and crisper. It’s a season for fresh starts and new experiences. Fall always puts me in the mood to learn, and there’s no better opportunity than the Flagstaff Festival of Science.

This year’s festival kicks off Sept. 22 and runs through Oct. 1. Be sure to check out the Star Party, Science in the Park or any one of the more than 100 free activities. If your interests span both art and science there is a new exhibit at the Coconino Center for the Arts, Hope + Trauma in a Poisoned Land, which examines the impact of uranium mining on Navajo lands and people. Follow that up with a free lecture examining the environmental and biological impacts of uranium mining for a fuller picture of the issue.

One of the things that makes Flagstaff such a unique and desirable place to live is our vibrant arts and science communities and the way they work with and alongside each other. They not only teach us about the world and inspire us, they’re also an integral part of the economy. This fall, the Flagstaff Arts Council will release a new study examining the economic impact of the non-profit art and science sector. The last study found that in 2010 it was a $73 million industry, which generated $7.6 million in tax revenue. For every dollar the City of Flagstaff invests in non-profit art and science programs, $64 is pumped back into the local economy. Investment in the arts and science is good for families, good for the community and good for the economy.

This fall broaden your mind, take in the stars, learn about distant planets and delve deep into the social, environmental, cultural and biological impacts of uranium mining. Come on out, learn about our world and support our amazing arts and science community. FBN

By Coral Evans

Coral Evans is the mayor of Flagstaff.