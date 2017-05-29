AZ Snowbowl Chairlift Open

Arizona’s highest scenic chairlift is open at Arizona Snowbowl, with daily scenic chairlift rides, plus other fun events.

Arizona’s highest chairlift, the scenic Agassiz Triple Chairlift at Arizona Snowbowl reaches an elevation of 11,500 feet, providing a vertical drop of 2,000 feet. The scenic ride is approximately 25 minutes long in each direction. View of North Rim of the Grand Canyon, about one thousand vertical feet of the face. Why is it so visible? The North Rim is about one thousand feet (300 m) higher in elevation (8,000 ft./ 2,438 m) than the South Rim (7,000 ft./ 2,133 m).

PRICES

Everyday until June 16th, prices are as follows (starting on the 16th, weekend prices will be slightly higher Friday-Sunday and the prices immediately below remain for Mon-Thurs).

Child (6-12) $13

Adult (13-64) $19

Senior (65 & up) $13

5 & under Free



STARTING JUNE 16 WEEKEND PRICE (FRIDAY-SUNDAY)

Child (6-12) $17

Adult (13-64) $24

Senior (65 & up) $17

5 & under Free