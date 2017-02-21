Celebrating Mardi Gras with Miracle Masquerade Casino Night

As a kick off to Mardi Gras, Catholic Charities and San Francisco de Asis Catholic parish are partnering to raise funds to support Catholic Charities programs in Northern Arizona, as well as the parish’s education programs.

Miracle Masquerade Casino Night will help support veteran and homeless services, vulnerable women, youth development and more in Northern Arizona.

“This is the first year San Francisco de Asis and Catholic Charities are coming together for a casino night,” said Sandi Flores, senior program director for Catholic Charities. “It’ll be a fun night and benefitting so many people who need our support.”

Miracle Masquerade Casino Night will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at San Francisco de Asis Catholic Parish, 1600 E. Route 66 in Flagstaff. Funds will be raised playing Black Jack, Texas Hold ‘Em, Roulette and various other casino games. The festivities also include food, music, raffles, games and more.

For more information or to purchase an individual ticket for $25 or couples’ ticket for $45, contact Mary Lawson at mlawson@cc-az.org or 928-774-9125. FBN