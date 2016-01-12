CLIFF CASTLE CASINO HOTEL ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel proudly announces the groundbreaking of a six-story hotel expansion project to be held Thursday January 21, 2016 at 8:00am.

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, will break-ground January 21, 2016. The six-story hotel developed by DreamCatcher Hotels, a specialty hotel brand and development company in Memphis, Tennessee will feature 122 luxury suites, king rooms, double-queen rooms, a pool, multi-purpose conference rooms, coffee shop, retail outlet and 300 space parking garage.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday January 21, 2016 at 8:00am, featuring a project overview by Cliff Castle Casino Hotel General Manager, Mary Ketterling. Ketterling says of the event, “We invite the public to come for the groundbreaking and hear about this exciting project that is bringing luxury to the Verde Valley. We have been finalizing plans and making sure we have an amazing product and project to announce and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Guests can also look forward to hearing from Yavapai Apache Nation Chairman, Thomas Beauty. Beauty stated, “This project is monumental for our Nation as well as Northern Arizona. We’re excited to offer this chance to experience our unique area with an all new hotel, create jobs in our local economy, and bring visitors from near and far to our beautiful homelands.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Thursday January 21, 2016 at 8:00am adjacent to the Casino. The six-story hotel expansion project is anticipated to be completed late December 2016.

About Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

Located an hour north of Phoenix on I-17 just south of Sedona in Camp Verde, AZ., Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is proudly owned and operated by the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a family friendly destination that offers Las Vegas-caliber blackjack, live poker, 665 slot machines and year-round, world-class entertainment in the Dragonfly Nightclub and the Stargazer Pavilion. Cliff Castle Casino also features a 20-lane bowling center, Kids Quest supervised child care and an arcade. Guests can enjoy fine dining at Storytellers Steakhouse and family dining in Mountain Springs buffet, Johnny Rockets-The Ultimate Hamburger or grab a quick bite at Three Sisters open 24/7. For more information about Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, visit www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com

