On the Grid – College Graduate’s First Job

May 20, 2017

College Graduate’s First Job

On the Grid with Bonnie StevensOn this episode, Flagstaff Business News Editor Bonnie Stevens hosts NAU Business Professor T. Paul Thomas for a discussion on the importance of the college graduate’s first job. Employers, parents and students alike will find relevant and surprising insights on the opportunities for character development and professionalism, beyond the skills acquired, that can be gleaned through navigating the realities of “real world” business and employment experiences.

Paul Thomas is an assistant professor of Practice, Management at the W. A. Franke College of Business at Northern Arizona University.

Listen on SoundCloud, https://soundcloud.com/user-559986867/bonnie-podcast-volume-1-part-1.

