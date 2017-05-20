College Graduate’s First Job
On this episode, Flagstaff Business News Editor Bonnie Stevens hosts NAU Business Professor T. Paul Thomas for a discussion on the importance of the college graduate’s first job. Employers, parents and students alike will find relevant and surprising insights on the opportunities for character development and professionalism, beyond the skills acquired, that can be gleaned through navigating the realities of “real world” business and employment experiences.
Paul Thomas is an assistant professor of Practice, Management at the W. A. Franke College of Business at Northern Arizona University.
Listen on SoundCloud, https://soundcloud.com/user-559986867/bonnie-podcast-volume-1-part-1.
