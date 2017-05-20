College Graduate’s First Job

One of the best teachers Janel Miller ever had was a horse named Rowdy. Miller, who competes in mounted shooting as a hobby, said when a person first gets into the sport a seasoned horse helps them learn. “He had trained hundreds of people in my sport when they first started.” Rowdy was owned by one of the main trainers of the sport. “I was blessed. I rode him the first two years and then passed him on to a friend. He was an icon,” she said. Rowdy lived to the age of 27. “He moved on to the pastures in the sky. He was a super horse,” she said.

May 19, 2017

We all know that certain types of constant stress in our lives are not healthy. But did you know that recent evidence indicates the physical changes associated with stress may contribute to the leading causes of death – heart disease and cancer?

May 18, 2017

Travel season is upon us. Unsurprisingly, unplugging from work is good for the mind, body and soul.

May 17, 2017

Coconino County takes great pride in many successes: we attract and host visitors from all over the world who visit our unique landscapes and enjoy the spectacular natural wonders.