Commit to Fit: Steps to Keeping Your Fitness Resolutions

All of the gym treadmills are full, everyone’s posting pics of their healthy meal-planning conquests and you’ve purchased the latest heart-rate measuring, sleep-monitoring, calorie-counting wearable thing out there. A few weeks into the New Year and all of this can only mean one thing.

Like millions of others, you made a New Year’s resolution to get fit.

Though there aren’t a lot of hard numbers floating around on just how many of us vow to lose weight, eat better or just get in better general shape, fitness-focused resolutions are usually pretty popular. And while you may have had the sincerest intentions as 2016 said its final farewell and 2017 made its debut, let’s face it – sticking to those resolutions can be more than a challenge. Especially the fitness ones!

There is data that suggest a tiny eight percent of us are successful at accomplishing resolutions each year. But, we know you’re a high achiever and want to be in that group of those who achieve their resolutions, so take another look at the 2017 fitness trends to incorporate into your resolutions and use the following tips to stick to ‘em!

Be Reasonable

Rome was not built in a day and chances are, it will take you more than a single workout – or even a month’s worth of workouts – to healthily meet your fitness goals.

Whatever your fitness resolution, set reasonable goals that you can measure, ones that are realistic and give yourself enough time to accomplish them. This is one of the best ways to avoid the discouraging feeling that can come from setting unrealistic goals and just giving up altogether. And, it can help you avoid injuries that can occur when you push your body too hard, too fast.

Use the Buddy System

The buddy system is not just for kids anymore!

You and your friends eat together, your kids have play dates together and you may even work together. So, why not accomplish your fitness goals the same way?

When you’re accountable to someone else to be at the gym, meet on the hiking trail or even shop together for healthy foods, you’ll be motivated to keep your commitments to your fitness partner – and yourself.

Don’t Be Afraid to Ask for Help

Sometimes, we all need a bit of help. And when it comes to your body and achieving personal optimum fitness levels, there is definitely nothing wrong with having a professional training or fitness expert in your corner.

And though it may feel like it – no, personal trainers are NOT out to kill you. But, what they can do is assess your current fitness level, listen to your goals and provide healthy ways (no crash dieting!) for you to achieve them.

Make Recovery Time a Must

There is nothing like setting goals and accomplishing them, especially when it comes to seeing and feeling the positive changes that come with healthy fitness goals. So, after all of your workouts – and to soothe the sore muscles that are sure to come with them – you should definitely seek out a soreness-soothing sports massage.

Not only will a massage soothe your muscles, but with consistent sessions, your flexibility and range of motion can show improvement. This means fewer injuries and increased blood flow to the muscle groups that need it the most. And did we mention shorter muscle recovery times? This means less downtime taking care of neglected or injured joints and muscle groups and more time to conquer old goals and set new ambitious ones.

What "get fit" resolutions did you make this year?

Written by Mark Love, Massage Envy