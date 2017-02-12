County Clerk Verifies Signatures for Flagstaff Initiative to Amend Minimum Wage Hike

Growing up in rural Michigan, Donald Hales, M.D., was thrilled to be teaching and practicing medicine at the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center. After earning his medical degree at Johns Hopkins University, Hales chose the West Coast and a big city to pursue his career in orthopedic surgery. It was a dream come true, yet he longed to live in a more rural setting like where he grew up. Fortunately, at the same time he was considering relocating to a smaller community, Flagstaff orthopedic surgeons Merrill Abeshaus, M.D., and Roman Lewicky, M.D., were looking for a surgeon who specialized in spine procedures to join their team.

February 12, 2017

This is part three of a three-part series on hearing loss and the relationship of the three primary elements, or the Trinity of players, involved in facilitating hearing as efficiently as possible. This Trinity includes the family, the hearing-impaired person and the hearing health-care provider.

February 8, 2017

All of the gym treadmills are full, everyone’s posting pics of their healthy meal-planning conquests and you’ve purchased the latest heart-rate measuring, sleep-monitoring, calorie-counting wearable thing out there. A few weeks into the New Year and all of this can only mean one thing.

February 6, 2017

To keep tobacco and vapor products out of the hands of youth under age 18, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors last year adopted an ordinance that requires all tobacco and vapor products to be placed, stored and displayed in a manner that is inaccessible to the public without employee assistance in a retail setting. The ordinance amends a previous Coconino County ordinance that pertained only to tobacco products to include all vapor products, e-cigarettes, electronic smoking devices and e-cigarette liquid.