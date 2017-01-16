Elevate Flagstaff Minimum Wage Update

Through the citizen’s petition process, the people of Flagstaff have risen up and come together to request that the Flagstaff City Council give the voters a chance to re-consider the impact of both the local and minimum wage compounding propositions.

The citizen’s initiative action committee, Elevate Flagstaff, and it’s volunteers have acquired and submitted over 8,800 petition signatures to the city clerk today! That is 200% of the required number of signatures needed to submit a request for special election and collected in only 3 weeks.

“We are confident that the council members will recognize the will of their constituents, allow them time to fully understand what is at stake, and grant the opportunity for their voices to be heard at a

special election on May 16, 2017”, said Rand Jenkins a volunteer with Elevate Flagstaff.

A special thanks to all local Flagstaff businesses and employees in support of Elevate Flagstaff!