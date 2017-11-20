Experiencing a Love Affair with the South Pacific

Palm trees swaying in the gentle breeze, sand between your toes, crystal clear turquoise waters, a chilled coconut drink in your hand and not a care in the world – how could you not fall in love?

The South Pacific has many unique experiences to offer. Accommodations vary from your bucket list over the water bungalow stay, to private island resorts, from sail boats to cruise ships and everything in between. Most resorts are accessed via speed boat or hydroplane.

Activities range from hiking, biking, ATV tours to cultural immersion festivities and of course all the watersports your heart desires! The South Pacific is a snorkelers’ and divers’ paradise. Discover a plethora of tropical fish, sea turtles, colorful coral gardens, swim with sharks and much more. Experienced divers can discover ship wrecks, caves, drift diving and have some amazing night dives as well.

Make sure you plan some time on land and indulge your inner king and queen as you shop for the perfect pearls and shell jewelry.

In case you were wondering, visiting the South Pacific doesn’t require a visa and most islands are Zika free.

There are hundreds of islands and many cultures from which to choose. And the best part, wherever you go, virtually everyone will be smiling at you! It can be hard to pick, and to see a lot of variety we recommend a cruise. Our office will be hosting a group for Paul Gauguin’s 11-night Cook and Society Islands Cruise. The journey begins in Tahiti, visits two of the Cook Islands and includes overnights in Bora Bora and Moorea. The cruise will depart Nov. 17, 2018 and end Nov. 28, 2018 and will be a journey to remember!

Let’s start with the Society Islands, which include Tahiti, Moorea, Taha’a and Huahine. These islands are probably the best-known and form the quintessential image of a South Seas Paradise. They are beloved for the jaw-dropping scenic splendor of their mountainous interiors, deep verdant valleys, clear streams, high waterfalls, rugged coastlines and abundance of tropical flowers.

Then we have the Cook Islands: Rarotonga and Aitutaki. Covering an area roughly the size of Western Europe, the Cook Islands were named in the early 1800s after the legendary British explorer Captain James Cook. Today, the Cook Islanders are well known for their traditional song, dance and crafts such as tivaevae (intricate quilts inspired by nature), making these islands a repository for the authentic culture of the South Seas. They are also the quintessential tropical getaway.

Personal service and Polynesian hospitality are a hallmark of Paul Gauguin Cruises. With a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.5 – among the best at sea – your clients are assured the highest level of personal attention. The staff’s rigorous dedication to their comfort and well-being is gracefully expressed in a hundred thoughtful acts, from the maître d’ remembering their name or the bartender handing them their favorite drink to the room steward turning down their bed at night. Yet, the room and dining/bar staff expect no gratuities. These are included in the cruise fare.

