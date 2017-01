December 12, 2016

Chad de Alva’s favorite people are those who are comfortable being uncomfortable – people who are out there in wind, rain, snow and sand – people like himself who are thankful to be out there knowing it is better than being in a cubicle somewhere. The video drone operator and photographer is happiest skirting on the edge of hypothermia or heat exhaustion, flying his drone, taking photos and creating documentaries from his unique perspective. “It started out as a hobby,” he said. “In September of last year, I decided to make it my day job.” Up until then, he had been employed by W.L. Gore and Associates with a steady income and benefits, but the call of adventure caught up with him. While working at Gore, he flew drones for fun as a hobby. “Family and friends would notice and asked ‘can you come take a picture of this or that or do some video of that for me?’” he said.