Flagstaff Business Incubator
On the Grid with Flagstaff Business News is a monthly podcast delving into timely topics and interviews with guests who help shape the local economy. CEO and President of NACET Scott Hathcock joins FBN Editor and Host Bonnie Stevens to discuss Moonshot at NACET, a new initiative being launched by the Northern Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology (NACET) focused on recruiting next-generation entrepreneurs pursing imaginative, ambitious and even radical new commercial ideas. To listen to On the Grid, visit FlagstaffBusinessNews.com.
Listen on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-559986867/on-the-grid-podcast-volume-5
