Free Tax Seminar Planned for March 6th

Absolute Tax & Financial Solutions is hosting a Free Business Tax Seminar covering many subjects meaningful to business owners and their bookkeepers. Among the seminar subjects are determination of fair and reasonable member wages, appropriate business deductions, proper bookkeeping practices and important federal and state deadlines. The seminar is scheduled for 5 p.m., Monday, March 6, at The Oakmont, 2380 N Oakmont Drive in Continental County Club.

“We want to help Flagstaff businesses be as compliant as possible and share with them information that may help them save time and money, resulting in increased productivity and profits,” said Absolute Tax & Financial Solutions CEO Wendy Thompson.

Absolute Tax & Financial Solutions is located in the Continental Plaza on the east side of Flagstaff. As an established locally owned Flagstaff business, the company has earned the impressive IRS Enrolled Agent recognition, qualifying tax preparers to determine the best method of tax reporting for individuals and their lifestyles. They also offer bookkeeping, payroll, audit representation, tax resolution, notary public and business and marketing plan development. For more information about Absolute Tax & Financial Solutions, call 928-440-5022 or visit Absolute.tax. FBN