Glorious Flagstaff Summertime

Hello Flagstaff!

Summer has arrived and so, hello visitors, as well; welcome to Flagstaff! As many of you know, tourism is an essential part of our local economy. BBB taxes help pay for our parks, our FUTS trails, recreation services and much more. Summer in Flagstaff is pretty close to perfect and I’m thrilled to be able to share it all with you! So, whether you’ve been here your entire life or you’re visiting for the first time, I’d like to share some of my favorite summer traditions and highlights around Flagstaff – let’s all get out and enjoy the season!

Our annual celebration of all things Flagstaff, Hullabaloo is June 3 and 4 in Wheeler Park. While you’re downtown there try out any one of our fantastic local restaurants! I’ve been popping out from City Hall to grab a sandwich at Aspen Deli, they never disappoint! I like the ham and Swiss. A number of new restaurants have opened in the last couple years and I’m looking forward to trying them. On my to do list are the shrimp and grits at Root Public House and Italian at newly opened La Vetta.

Summer First Fridays are not to be missed events, after checking out the art and local shops, I like to end the evening with the amazing meatball at Flag Terroir along with a house-made soda. My busy days are always a little brighter when I can squeeze in a working lunch at Charly’s in the Weatherford Hotel. If I’m in Sunnyside for the day, a La Fonda break is always appreciated, and when I’m on the go I often opt for Tacos Los Altos. The salads from Mix are fantastic, and if you haven’t had the ramen at Sosoba, go as soon as possible. You can often find Vice Mayor Whelan at her small business the Creeperie on Heritage Square. Pop by and say “Hello!”

Pride in the Pines is coming up June 24 in the Thorpe Park ballfields, I hope to see you all there! If I may say, I think it’s the best Pride in the state. We also do Fourth of July in pretty spectacular fashion, I’m looking forward to the Chamber of Commerce’s annual parade.

Movies on the Square have started. Come down to Heritage Square Saturday nights all summer for a family friendly movie! Also great for families is Music in the Park, every Wednesday in June and July. Don’t forget the Farmers’ Markets on Sundays in the parking lot of City Hall, and starting June 21, Wednesday evenings at Pine Forest School. Our public libraries offer a range of activities to keep kids entertained. Locals and visitors alike should check out our award-winning Museum of Northern Arizona. MNA hosts festivals throughout the season and a weekly gathering on Thursday evenings. The butterfly house at the Arboretum is open and the summer concert series is starting soon.

There are so many more wonderful small businesses, restaurants, institutions and events that I could fill up this entire issue with many more favorites. Enjoy your summer and take some time to support our amazing local establishments! FBN

Coral Evans is the mayor of the City of Flagstaff.