Goodwill Industries of NA—IMPACT Awards

Community IMPACT Awards Luncheon at the High Country Conference Center, Thursday, Feb. 2, from 11:30am to 1:30p.m.

Connecing friends and demonstrating the power of work are the cornerstones of the mission that Goodwill shares with its

community partners. The award recipients are being honored for embodying this commitment to workforce development in northern Arizona.

The recipients and their respective awards are:

Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona- Collective Community Impact Award

Little America-Business Engagement Award

Dr. Colleen Smith, President, Coconino Community College-Goodwill Ambassador of the Year

Keillynee Martinez-Goodwill Graduate of the Year

Alroy Jones-Goodwill Team Member of the Year

Liz Ontiveros-Goodwill Achiever of the Year

The keynote speaker at the event will be retired Staff Sgt. Joseph Girvan, a former Army Ranger who is now an IT Project Manager with Banner Health. He managed the transition from deployment to employment with help from the Hire Our Heroes initiative between the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Goodwill Industries.

Mr. Girvan is a passionate advocate of programs providing the help veterans and their spouses need in finding employment as they make the transition from military life to corporate culture, said David Hirsch, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northern Arizona.

“We are looking forward to his insights and believe they will help us make our programs, such as the American Veterans and Their Families

initiative, even more relevant,” he added.

Sponsors for this event include Title Sponsor Findlay Automotive, Event Partners APS and CS&L CPAs, and numerous supporting sponsors.

For more information on this awards ceremony, please call Goodwill at (928)

526-9188 or go to the goodwillna.org website.