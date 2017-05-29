Goodwill Runway Event June 16

Fabulous fashions from Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona stores, modeled by local personalities, will be the highlight of Second Runway, the charitable organization’s annual fashion show and shopping extravaganza. All funds raised by the event support Goodwill’s initiatives to empower individuals, strengthen families and build stronger communities.

Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino Community College President Colleen Smith, and Northern Arizona University Vice President Rich Bowen will be among the local luminaries strutting the catwalk at the High County Conference Center on Friday, June 16.

You could go home with your own Goodwill-inspired couture at the event, which will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. After the fashion show, check out the special boutique at the event, where you can find terrific fashion finds at unbeatable prices. You can even buy the clothes off our models’ backs!

The evening includes a pre-show cocktail hour, seated dinner, high-value raffle prizes and more.

Pricing is $75 per person; $140 for two seats; $280 for a half table (four seats) and $570 full a full table.

Sponsors for this event include: Title Sponsor: Findlay Toyota; Partners: CS&L CPAs, Comfort Systems USA Southwest, and Northern Arizona Healthcare; Event Sponsors: Carpets of Dalton, Loven Contracting, Performance Staffing, Purina and Warner’s Nursery; Community Sponsors: Benefit and Financial Strategies, Joy Cone, Northern Arizona University, Northern Financial Group, Priority Payments Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty and Media Partner: KAFF Radio