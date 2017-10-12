On the Grid – Flagstaff Restaurants

Flagstaff Restaurants
https://soundcloud.com/user-559986867/on-the-grid-podcast-volume-4
On the Grid with Flagstaff Business News is a monthly podcast delving into timely topics and interviews with guests who help shape the local economy. Restauranteur Paul Moir joins FBN Editor and Host Bonnie Stevens to discuss SLO Restaurant Concepts – SLO meaning Sustainble, Local, Organic – and how the downtown Flagstaff dining experience has been enhanced with Brix, Criollo Latin Kitchen, Proper Meats and Provisions and the Grand Canyon Café. To listen to On the Grid, visit FlagstaffBusinessNews.com.
