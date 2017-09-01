Top Nav

On the Grid – Lowell Observatory Shining in the Shadow of the Solar Eclipse

By on September 1, 2017 in On the Grid – Podcast

On the Grid with Bonnie StevensOn this episode, Flagstaff Business News Editor Bonnie Stevens hosts Lowell Observatory Director and sun expert Jeff Hall for a discussion on the Great American Solar Eclipse of Aug. 21, and how Lowell’s leadership in astronomical research and public education has earned the observatory worldwide visibility and increased business. During a total solar eclipse, strange things happen: day turns to night, the temperature drops and animals behave oddly. Hear more about this rare phenomenon that some call “life-changing.”

