On the Grid – W. L. Gore in Northern Arizona

Heather Cunningham married into the flooring business 27 years ago. Today, she and her husband, Mike, are continuing to expand the family business, which began 45 years ago. And they are bringing the Cunningham name back to the business name. Cunningham Flooring Direct is the new name of Carpets of Dalton Flooring America. The 13,000-square-foot showroom is the largest flooring showroom in Northern Arizona. Located at 2720 E. Lakin Dr. in Flagstaff, just west of Steve’s Boulevard, the showroom has an immense selection of name-brand flooring, including carpet, tile, wood, ceramic, laminate and luxury vinyl, as well as counter and vanity tops. Throughout the last 45 years, the business has continued to grow, change and transform, but the family says one thing has remained constant – the Cunninghams’ commitment to offering quality products, exceptional customer service and a priority to personalize every sale. “Our goal is, and always has been, to provide superior customer service and the highest quality merchandise at the best prices to all our customers,” said owner Heather Cunningham.

July 28, 2017

July 27, 2017

July 27, 2017

