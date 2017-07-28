On the Grid – W. L. Gore in Northern Arizona

W. L. Gore in Northern Arizona
Part 1
Part 2
FBN Podcast Celebrates Gore’s 50 Years in Flagstaff. On the Grid with Flagstaff Business News is a monthly podcast delving into timely topics and interviews with guests who help shape the local economy. Jason Field, a global sales and marketing leader for the Medical Division at W. L. Gore & Associates, joins FBN Editor and Host Bonnie Stevens to discuss Gore’s impact on Northern Arizona. The global materials science company is known for its innovative products for extreme environments such as outer space, the world’s highest mountains and inside the human body, products that have changed the world and saved lives. For 50 years, Gore has served as a quiet, yet strong economic engine in Flagstaff and is the town’s largest private employer. Field shares insights into Gore’s journey in this mountain town and a glimpse into the future.
Listen on SoundCloud:
https://soundcloud.com/user-559986867/bonnie-podcast-apr-17-part-1-revised-mixdown
https://soundcloud.com/user-559986867/bonnie-podcast-apr-17-part-2-mixdown
