Having a Plan For Pets

Pets have always been a part of the fabric of our lives, keeping us company and providing us with steadfast, loyal devotion. When the decision is made to transition your loved one to an assisted living community, the issue of what to do with their beloved pet can become a major concern. This became reality for me when my dad needed to move into an assisted living facility, but refused to do so unless he could bring his beloved cat, Max. Having worked in health care for more than 20 years, I understand the importance pets have on our physical and emotional well being, especially that of seniors. So, I did not think twice about making sure that my father’s facility allowed pets. What I didn’t consider were the unexpected challenges and considerations that came along with moving the cat into a new environment.

I assumed that my dad could take care of his cat without assistance, which is a requirement for most assisted living facilities. However, as he became more dependent on others to assist him with his day to day activates, caring for Max fell to me. I recommend considering what will happen when your parent is unable to properly care for their pet. For example, will your parent be able to walk their dog and give it proper exercise? Will they be able to let it out as needed? Can they independently keep track of feeding times?

Talk to the facility ahead of time to learn about the assisted livings policies and state regulations currently in place. In Arizona, there are strict rules and regulations for the immunizations and licensure of pets. Maintain a relationship with the pet’s veterinarian for health checks and emergencies. This will help you know what the pet’s needs are prior to moving it into a state regulated facility. Consider how your loved one will be able maintain these requirements. In addition, most facilities require a pet deposit. This can be substantial, so it is best to be prepared.

Finally, have a plan for changes in levels of care of your loved one. What will you do if your loved one is hospitalized or passes away? Do you have a plan if circumstances change and they are unable to provide the necessary care for their pet, either temporarily or permanently? Most facilities will not take on this added responsibility or may charge for these services. Consider options if you find yourself needing to find the pet a new home. Many times, it is difficult to find a new home for older pets. Be proactive – have someone on standby to care for the pet if you are unable to do so.

From someone who loves animals and believes pets are a great addition to any household, I hope that these tips will help you and your family. A well thought-out plan will allow you to focus on your loved one’s situation and rest assured that their pet is being well cared for. FBN

By Leah Veschio, RN, MSN