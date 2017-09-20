Healthy Skin Requires TLC and Sometimes a Bit More

Your skin is constantly changing and the only way to keep up the toll of aging and the effects of the sun and elements is constant care – from a daily regimen of cleansing, moisturizing and sun protection to weekly soothing masks to monthly facials and more.

And good skin care isn’t only for women. Men of all ages and professions can and should benefit from daily to advanced skin care. After all, the damaging sun rays and weather don’t discriminate between men and women.

There are various options that are effective in reducing acne and acne scars, sun damage, fine lines, redness and brown spots. Finding which treatment will be the most effective can be a challenge as increasingly more products and treatments are becoming easily available. The most important consideration is whether the products and procedures are safe. The next considerations are cost, effectiveness, availability in your town and recovery time.

Fortunately, some of the most effective procedures are safe, effective, easily accessible and have short recovery times. Here are a few to consider:

Most of us are familiar with the daily regimen of cleansing, toning, hydrating and protecting (sunscreen, hats, etc.) our face, neck and other exposed areas. Though these are some of the most important habits one can form at an early age and carry throughout life, there are additional means to protect and care for the skin, especially the face and neck area that are always exposed.

Basic facials focus on removing dirt, oils and dead skin cells; unplugging pores; and then soothing, hydrating and protecting the skin. These facials include the face and neck and may also include the back. Most facials take about an hour and should be performed by a licensed esthetician (skin care professional). Basic facials are recommended monthly or as often as desired or necessary.

Beyond facials are more extensive treatments that are meant to go deeper into the layers of skin and provide longer lasting effects. Two of the most effective and common skin treatments are microderm infusion and chemical peels. What’s the difference and which might be right for you?

Microderm Infusion is a safe, non-invasive treatment that improves fine lines, aging skin and brown spots. The treatment removes dead and old skin cells from the epidermis, or the outermost layer of skin. The procedure buffs the skin by gently exfoliating the surface. It’s performed with a handheld device that uses micro-crystals to exfoliate away the outermost layer of your skin and infusing it with a hydrating serum at the same time. Removing the dead skin cells and produces new, fresher-looking skin. Most people experience a recovery time of one to two days. Some people have just one treatment and are satisfied with the results, others prefer several treatments throughout the year and on a consistent basis.

Chemical peels, like microderm infusion, improve various skin blemishes. The main difference between the two is that chemical peels can penetrate deeper into the layers of the skin. Light to mild chemical peels treat the outer layers of skin, heal quickly and produce a minimal change to the texture of the skin. Strong chemical peels penetrate deep into your skin’s surface, impacting the various layers of skin. This allows the peel to address more severe issues, such as acne scarring or other scars.

During the treatment, a chemical solution is applied. The chemical components exfoliate the skin and cause the skin to shed or peel to reveal smoother, younger-looking skin. The stronger the chemical solution the greater the resurfacing. Recovery times are dependent upon the strength of the solution and skin sensitivity. Because the skin is peeling for a few days, it is best to avoid the sun and limit social events during the healing process.

Whether you are considering a basic facial for the first time or have one on a regular basis, or are considering more advanced skin treatments with longer lasting results, it is important to consult with an expert licensed anesthetist. It is important to keep in mind the treatment, results and recovery time vary depending on the procedure and skin sensitivity.

Massage Envy’s licensed anesthetists are skilled in all areas of skin care. Each session is customized to meet individual needs and desired outcomes. Skin treatment procedures can be scheduled for 60- or 90-minute sessions. QCBN

By Mark Love

Mark Love is the owner of Massage Envy Spa Prescott