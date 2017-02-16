Having the Heart, Knowledge to Care for Others

Meet one of our foster parents: Rebecca Brown.

Brown has raised eight children of her own; all are grown and have their own families. She only has one high school age daughter at home with her. Brown was in the health care field prior to becoming a foster parent. She has always had the heart and knowledge to care for others.

Brown has been an Arizona licensed foster parent for the past six years with Eagledancer YFS. Rebecca completed the PSMAPP class with our agency; she continues to complete monthly foster parent training and quarterly trainings to maintain her license. She provides a very caring home for foster children in the age range of infancy to 18. Brown has one-on-one interaction with EYFS support staff, the therapy team and the school liaisons. When incidents occur, there is a treatment coordinator from Eagledacner YFS who will support and guide the foster parent when needed. The foster parent can manage the foster child on his or her own, but is advised of the support provided by the agency. Brown is responsible for weekly notes of each child to help provide a clear understanding of the strengths and needs of each child.

Brown is a very active and involved parent who provides medical support, school support, biological family support and social support to all the children who enter her home. She attends all the activities for the children in her care, which include weekly cultural classes, tutoring, sporting events and church activities.

Brown has shown her love and dedication to the children she serves. She continues to provide a safe and loving environment for the children to learn and grow. “I love the challenges and the different personalities that come through my doors, they keep me young and I enjoy developing positive relationships that I hope will last a lifetime,” she said.

Brown has grown and developed into a wonderful foster parent who refuses to reject any placement. She loves children and understands she is required to adjust to all foster children placed in her home.

Eageldancer YFS continues to search for individuals who have the same attitude and nurturing character Rebecca Brown has. Eagledancer YFS is currently in the Flagstaff area and is in the process of the PSMAPP class for licensing foster parents. If you desire to be a part of our family, please feel free to call and ask questions and explore your options of becoming an Arizona licensed foster parent.

Eagledancer Youth & Family Services (EYFS) has been serving foster children for the past 40 years in New Mexico, Utah and Arizona. We are pleased to announce our new office in the Flagstaff community. If you are interested in fostering children in need of loving homes and learning how to become Arizona licensed to foster care, YFS provides PSMAPP classes and training to become licensed foster parents. FBN

For more information, contact Oceal Hadley-Brock, treatment coordinator of the EYFS Flagstaff office, obrock@eagledancer.net or 928-401-6036.