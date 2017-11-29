Invest in Flagstaff, Invest in Yourself

Elevation. Crisp mountain air. Seasons – you got all four. Camping, hiking, fishing, hunting and viewing wildlife. All the usual components of a typical great place to live. Flagstaff has a small town feel with big city perks: some of the most exceptional educational institutions that Arizona has to offer are right here in Flag. No need to relocate in a big city for the best education. With a rich and diverse cultural population, filled with mixes of both vibrant youth to steady and strong retirees, Flagstaff stands alone. A bounty of seemingly endless outdoor recreational activities provides a playground for both locals and tourists alike. Arizona Snowbowl (the excitement of skiing or snowboarding right here in Arizona) is just a short drive north of Flag. The world-renowned Lowell Observatory and the U.S. Geological Survey also call Flagstaff home. In fact, Flagstaff is the first in line to call itself an International Dark Sky City.

Flagstaff also offers state-of-the-art medical facilities. The Northern Arizona Healthcare system provides some of the best care in the country – achieving numerous awards, including Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report 2012. In addition, world class athletic training facilities are peppered throughout, with the professional coaches to back them up. We are talking Olympic athletes and coaches. Some of the best of the best either travel to Flagstaff for training clinics or they move here, so they can train year-round. Why live anywhere else in the world?

One can rarely tire of Flagstaff. And if one ever does, a simple day trip may suffice. You have the Grand Canyon that is literally 90 minutes away, which will leave you awestruck in all its glory. In fact, it’s a photographer’s heavenly haven. Furthermore, if you enjoy hiking and rafting, the Colorado River is at your beckoning.

If you take the 89A from Flagstaff south, it is one of the most spectacular drives in the country and brings you to the wondrous beauty Sedona (only 40 minutes away). People from around the world travel there to obtain spiritual enlightening via the Vortex or stumble around on the Red Rocks but watch out for rattlesnakes!

Should you ever desire the amenities of the city life, you have the choice to drive two hours south to Phoenix. Have a hankering for the smell of saltwater and the beach – just hop on the highway and drive west – only five hours to Los Angeles (or seven hours to San Diego). Want to jet ski? Take the kids or yourselves to Lake Powell, which is just 2.5 hours north. Want to add cliff jumping to your jet-ski weekend? Just drive three hours west for more outdoor fun and adventure in Lake Havasu. In the mood for a Vegas getaway? The drive is just four hours. You get the point. To top it off, Flagstaff sits smack dab in the middle of the largest ponderosa pine forest in the world. Not to mention the entire town smells like vanilla because of it. There is literally absolutely nothing that the Flagstaff lifestyle lacks, to say the least.

Are you ready to lay your roots down now and invest in Flagstaff? Invest in Flagstaff, and you invest in yourself. With a strong and steady economy, intelligent community development and planning and investors from around the globe, the future of Flagstaff is here. Stronghold companies that have helped shape this beautiful town include W. L. Gore & Associates, Purina Pet Care and Northern Arizona University, just to name a few.

Need affordable college credits? Coconino Community College has it. Need an exceptional university education at an affordable price? Northern Arizona University has it. Do you desire the absolute best education for your children? A few of the most well-known schools include Northland Preparatory Academy, Mountain School, Flagstaff Arts & Leadership Academy or Basis Flagstaff. In fact, Basis Flagstaff was named in 2017 as the fifth most challenging high school in the nation by The Washington Post.

According to ChooseFlagstaff.com, Flagstaff has the highest educated workforce in Arizona. This has huge implications for the continued quality of life in our community! Furthermore, according to Gail Jackson at the City of Flagstaff, “Flagstaff’s existing workforce is 13 times more specialized in biomedical manufacturing than any other city in the United States.”

The future of Flagstaff is you. However, one of the main challenges people come across is affordable housing. Why? Everyone wants to live and breathe Flagstaff air. The problem is that this stunning place is lacking in land for everyone. The solution may be living in the countryside of Flagstaff. These areas include Parks, Williams, Munds Park, Doney Park, Winslow, Winona, just to name a few. Will you be one of the lucky ones to relocate here? Invest in Flagstaff, invest in yourself. Good luck! FBN

By Charlotte E Saavedra

Charlotte E Saavedra is sales associate with Russ Lyon/Sotheby’s International Realty.