Kicking Off the United Way Campaign: United We Win!

This month, Coconino County kicked off its annual United Way of Northern Arizona (UWNA) Fundraising Campaign for our employees. As a Pacesetter for UWNA, we start our campaign early and end sooner to help set the tone for the rest of the area.

We, at the county, could not succeed as much as we do in serving the citizens of Coconino County without the help of our non-profit partner agencies. These partners provide services to those in need, helping us to improve lives and improve our communities. Since United Way is such an important partner to many of the non-profits on which we all rely, the county embarks early on this ambitious quest to raise funds for this tremendous community organization and partner.

The county and UWNA both work to help people to improve education, income/jobs and health. After all, a quality education often leads to a stable job, good health and sufficient income to support a family. Coconino County is a proud partner in this mission and supports UWNA’s initiatives, which include KinderCamp, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and many others.

Personally, I am especially impressed by the good work of KinderCamp, which helps prepare children for their first day of school, making sure they know how a classroom works, what to expect in class, and know basic colors, shapes and counting. Thanks to KinderCamp, thousands of our children start out ready to learn in school.

This year is special because UWNA is turning 50! That is a half-century of improving communities throughout Northern Arizona.

To congratulate and celebrate with them, there will be a special fundraising drive for the KinderCamp initiative. The grants, which in the past helped to fund KinderCamp in Northern Arizona, have ended – and funding for next year is not yet certain.

The special fundraising campaign is separate from the general campaign that started in September. We hope to raise $50,000 for the KinderCamp program in honor of the United Way’s golden anniversary.

I’m extremely proud of the many county employees who have supported the United Way for years. Thanks to UWNA donations through payroll deduction, we’ve helped UWNA achieve its goal of improving education and income as well as access to health programs. It is inspiring to be part of a group so committed to improving the community. And the county is capitalizing on that giving spirit by encouraging our employees to contribute their time as well as their money.

Contributing to United Way will not only ensure future success of our non-profits, but could result in a tax deduction for you. Be sure to check with your tax adviser, but in many cases, state and federal tax deductions mean that you can choose to make a difference here, in your home community, and see a tax deduction as well.

Please check out the United Way of Northern Arizona’s website (nazunitedway.org) to find out how you, too, can help improve our community by donating money or offering to volunteer – or both! FBN

By Cynthia Seelhammer

Cynthia Seelhammer is the Coconino County manager.