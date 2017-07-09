Long-time Family Business Continues to Change, Grow, Expand

Heather Cunningham married into the flooring business 27 years ago. Today, she and her husband, Mike, are continuing to expand the family business, which began 45 years ago. And they are bringing the Cunningham name back to the business name.

Cunningham Flooring Direct is the new name of Carpets of Dalton Flooring America. The 13,000-square-foot showroom is the largest flooring showroom in Northern Arizona. Located at 2720 E. Lakin Dr. in Flagstaff, just west of Steve’s Boulevard, the showroom has an immense selection of name-brand flooring, including carpet, tile, wood, ceramic, laminate and luxury vinyl, as well as counter and vanity tops.

Throughout the last 45 years, the business has continued to grow, change and transform, but the family says one thing has remained constant – the Cunninghams’ commitment to offering quality products, exceptional customer service and a priority to personalize every sale.

“Our goal is, and always has been, to provide superior customer service and the highest quality merchandise at the best prices to all our customers,” said owner Heather Cunningham. “Our motto is: Get comfortable, take control, get floored!”

Born in Sacramento, California, Heather lived most her life in Ohio before moving to Flagstaff. She and Mike decided to move to Flagstaff, Mike’s hometown, to lead the family business. In 1972, Mike’s older brother established the Carpet Barn. In 1974, as the business grew and expanded, the name was changed to Cunningham Interiors. Then, in 1995, when Heather and Mike took over operations, the business continued to expand and the name was changed to reflect the merchandise and services.

“As Flagstaff changed and expanded, so did we,” Heather explained about circumstances since she became one of the owners. “At first, we were just simply Carpets of Dalton, and we had – surprise! – just carpet! Then we became Carpet Max as we added several other flooring categories. Then Flooring America, to reflect a full-service flooring showroom for the builder, homeowner and commercial client.”

July 1 marked another important name change as Heather and Mike launched a new name, expanded merchandise and a new business model.

“We wanted to incorporate our family name back into the business name because we want people to know that even with all the changes and growth in Flagstaff, the Cunninghams are still in the flooring business,” Heather said. “Flagstaff knows, the Cunninghams know flooring.”

The showroom is expanding to include a selection of lighting fixtures, kitchen and bath faucets, and other home decor. Interior design services have been a mainstay through the years and the Cunninghams say they will continue and expand.

As part of the name change and merchandise expansion, Cunningham Flooring Direct will no longer employ flooring installers. Rather, Cunningham’s team will work with each customer to coordinate installation with the flooring installation professional based on the product and the customer needs.

Who was your hero when you were a kid?

“My grandmother. She was a tough, strong lady who had lived through the Great Depression and World War II and she had seen so much. I really looked up to her and loved her. She rode a Harley Davidson motorcycle from Maine to California and back. She was something.”

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

“I like to read a lot so this is a hard one to pin down. I guess I would say, ‘Live each day like it was your last.’ It is important to always say ‘I love you’ and don’t go to bed mad.”

What is your favorite food?

“Chocolate, hands down! It goes with wine, red meat, most side dishes and is good by itself. Yes, definitely chocolate.”

If there was to be a movie about you, what would it look like?

“It would be in an epic period piece about strong women, long marriages, beautiful and amazing children, and dogs – Doberman Pinschers, to be exact.” FBN

By Starla S. Collins, FBN

Cunningham Flooring Direct is hosting an open house and new name celebration with refreshments and music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at the Flagstaff showroom, 2720 E. Lakin Dr., Flagstaff.

Photo Caption:

Cunningham Flooring Direct owner Heather Cunningham stands in the expanded showroom filled with flooring of all kinds, home decor, light fixtures, counter tops and more.

Photo by Starla S. Collins