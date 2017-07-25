Make a Little Garden Out of Life

Every day, we are challenged with busy schedules, deadlines, never ending technology and social media avenues. We often rush through our daily routines and then think, “Where did the day go?” We go home to our family, friends, pets and neighbors. We spend quality time with them and then prepare for the next daily adventure.

My husband, Richard, and I were having a coffee talk on the porch this week. He brought up the fact that so many folks are disconnected from nature with technology, the rat race and the “go go go” approach in life. It is a necessity to give ourselves mental, physical and spiritual time to fill our buckets. His philosophy is reconnecting with nature through: food, gardening, walks in the forest, time spent with our grandson and family. He has asked many of his clients about those same approaches and some seem to come up short. Some are better than others.

“If you keep good food in your fridge, you will eat good food.” A quote I found on the Internet.

“The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition.” – Thomas Edison

Have you ever bit into a fresh picked tomato or had the chance to bite into a fresh carrot? We are very fortunate to live in a community where there are farmers markets and backyard gardeners who hold a passion for sustainability and agriculture. There is so much good, fresh food at our fingertips. When you celebrate something local, it is unique and special. The renewal of life is within.

A great way to eat fresh foods is to purchase from your local neighbors and farmers at the Prescott Farmers Market. I had a recent opportunity to purchase fresh tomatoes, beets and carrots from Hernandez Family Farms in Paulden. I actually had the opportunity to hand pick tomatoes in the most beautiful and well-maintained green house garden. Recently, our culinary staff prepared a fresh meal for clients at a wedding reception. We served the beautiful tomatoes during the salad course. The fruit was tantalizing. It was so delicious. Not to mention the clients loved the freshness as they enjoyed their salad.

We can appreciate how hard it can seem to get a well-balanced meal on the table during busy nights juggling sports, dance class, homework and work or school events because we’ve been there. Please find the following ways that I have collected from experts in the field:

Have healthy food on hand and eat from your freezer or pantry on busy weeknights. Keep it simple. Family meals don’t have to be elaborate to be healthy and effective. Come up with easy ways to balance your meal with simple vegetable side dishes or fruit and yogurt for dessert. Planning is essential; develop systems that make the purchasing, preparing and partaking easier. Toughen up. Offer your family one meal that includes all five food groups and everyone should be able to find something they’ll want to eat. Prepare double batches of food when you’re less rushed so you can cook once, eat twice.

Family meals do not have to be dinner. Consider breakfast or lunch, which may work better in some households. Turn off technology and tune into each other. Make conversation the focus of family meals, but keep it light. The dinner table is not the place for discipline. Share the work. Enlist help from the family, from planning the shopping list to making lunches, setting the table, pouring the beverage and clean up. Eating as a family is truly comforting, from toddlers to teens to adults. Family meals can become a cherished tradition for the whole family. Dump the guilt. Family meals may not happen every day, and that’s okay. Make the most of your family meals when they occur.

Family meals aren’t always easy, but we think they’re always worth the effort. Another suggestion is to invite a neighbor into your home and share a meal.

Just as eating good food, massage and the power of human touch are so needed in our society. I am not a massage therapist, I am a culinary specialist. I do know that working with a group of skilled professionals has taught me so much. I am amazed in how our team can help others connect with their bodies to allow them to be in sync.

By Debbie Maranville

Debbie Maranville is co-owner of The Natural Healing Garden since 2010.