Making More Room for Mercedes-Benz  

In keeping with the Mercedes-Benz slogan, “The Best or Nothing,” Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff has broken ground on a new state-of-the-art facility. According to marketers from the German car manufacturer, the tag line is meant to signify a call to action to the Mercedes-Benz car company team. The local dealership strives to answer that call with a new building designed to deliver a customer-focused Mercedes-Benz experience. In less than two years, the dealership has outgrown its current location on Switzer Canyon Drive.

“We haven’t been able to give customers the Mercedes-Benz concierge experience in our current location,” said Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff owner Trampus Mansker. “We need more staff, but don’t have room for them. Once we get here, it will be a whole new day – a breath of fresh air.” The dealership broke ground at on the southwest corner of Marketplace Drive and Test Drive in the Flagstaff Auto Park behind the Flagstaff Mall in late July. About 40 people, including owners and executives of Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff, representatives from the City of Flagstaff, Flagstaff Mall, Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, Northern Arizona Healthcare, along with construction contractors, suppliers assembled to witness the special occasion.

“We want to bring the Mercedes-Benz brand to Flagstaff in the right way. Thanks for hanging in there with us,” said principal owner Michael Martin in an address to the gathering. “Trampus, myself and our team at Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff are excited to get this facility done. I’m still pinching myself.”

Excavating and groundwork began on the empty lot just two weeks before the ground-breaking ceremony. Dump trucks and a tall, crawling shovel were in motion on the dirt lot as guests arrived.

“Working with Mike Loven and his team is great,” said Martin, owner of dealerships in Page, Arizona; Simi Valley and Glendora, California, and Alamogordo, New Mexico. Loven Contracting of Flagstaff is the general contractor on the project that was designed by a California architect who has auto dealership design experience.

“Eighty percent of the subs are local,” said Loven, president of Loven Contracting, who participated in the festivities. He mentioned Dan Burke, P.E. at The WLB Group as the civil engineer, Dial Mechanical Company, Ignace Brothers Drywall and Block-lite.

“There is a strong market for luxury here,” said Martin. “We want to keep people from having to make the long drive to Phoenix or Vegas.” Mercedes-Benz, a luxury brand, is known in the automotive world for its superior performance, exquisite style and cutting-edge technology.

“Our vans haul more than our competitors,” said Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff General Sales Manager Greg Ring. “All Mercedes-Benz cars are good for business; they provide luxury and a good tax write-off. Just see Section 179 of the federal tax code. We’re the only automaker that provides a four-wheel drive van, and it carries more cargo than anyone in our class.”

Julie Pastrick, who recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV 350 from the Flagstaff dealership, was also part of the ceremony. “I was tired of all the recalls on my previous vehicle [by another manufacturer], so I chose Mercedes-Benz,” said The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce CEO. “We’ve known Trampus and his family for years.”

“We get good traffic where we’re at on Switzer, with all the traffic going to the hospital. But this is the place to be,” said Sales Manager Jimmy Halbison from the construction lot in Flagstaff Auto Park.

Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff offers new and used sales, service, leasing, parts and financing. FBN

By Stacey Wittig, FBN

Photo 1 caption: Flagstaff City Manager Josh Copley, Mercedes-Benz Sales Manager Jimmy Halbison, General Sales Manager Greg Ring; Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce CEO Julie Pastrick, and Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff owners Christopher Taylor, Michael Martin and Trampus Mansker ceremoniously break ground for the new Mercedes-Benz location.

Mercedes-Benz of Flagstaff

525 North Switzer Canyon Drive, current location

5171 N Test Drive, location as of March 15

Flagstaff, AZ

928-220-7440

mercedesofflagstaff.com