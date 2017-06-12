Monday Night Blues Returns to the Weatherford Hotel

Summer activities include live music, celebrations and murder mysteries

The return of Monday Night Blues, the official Flagstaff Blues & Brews after party, headquarters for the 4th of July Parade and monthly Murder Mystery Dinner Theater are among the activities planned at the Weatherford Hotel in the historic downtown district this summer.

Seasoned traveling and local musicians like Flagstaff favorites Steve Willis, Hans Olson and Tommy Dukes are once again rocking the downtown. “We are thrilled to bring back this popular Weatherford Hotel signature program,” said hotel owner Henry Taylor. “We’ve heard from locals that Monday Night Blues has definitely been a missing part of the downtown and we are answering the call with soulful, classic blues and some of the region’s best musicians.”

Monday Night Blues, hosted by Richard Neville of Arizona Music Pro, begins at 6:30 p.m., Monday nights in Charly’s bar. “Flagstaff is an international destination as so many people come to visit the Grand Canyon and also a special island at the foot of some holy mountains. Monday Night Blues is a great way for musicians to give back to the community, including long-time greats featured in the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame,” said Neville.

“It’s really cool. I’m glad to see it continuing to go on,” said musician Steve Willis, who lives in the San Francisco Bay area but keeps a home in Flagstaff where he grew up. “Flagstaff is not exactly a hotbed for blues, but it is an awfully appealing musicial form at the root of most other American music.”

Willis was a regular performing artist when Monday Night Blues began at the Weatherford Hotel in the early ‘80s. “They are using it as an opportunity now to have basic solid local bands backing up various blues musicians. Originally, Monday Night Blues was a jam night. It’s not a jam right now. It’s a way to present talent that might not get to town otherwise and give local musicians the chance to participate.”

Meanwhile, Arizona’s largest blues festival, Flagstaff Blues & Brews, will bring the after party to The Gopher Hole on Saturday, June 10, featuring Flagstaff’s Texola Electric Blues Band with its classic blues covers and dueling electric guitars.

The Weatherford Hotel also will be the focal point of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade, starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, as parade emcees take their places on the wrap-around balcony.

“Flagstaff was named by Condé Nast Travel magazine as the No. 1 city in the country for 4th of July activities, largely due to the parade, our great Downtown Mile early morning races and symphonic patriotic tunes played by the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra in the afternoon,” said Chamber CEO and President Julie Pastrick. “Broadcasting the parade from the Weatherford Hotel balcony is a fitting way to weave our past with our future and we couldn’t be happier about our collaboration on such a significant local tradition like this huge parade. If you haven’t invited all of your friends and relatives to celebrate America’s Independence with you, start looking for your red, white and blue outfit and lasso up the family to celebrate in patriotic style. It will be a memorable holiday for all.”

The 4th of July VIP party with balcony viewing starts at 8 a.m., with reservations.

In addition, with the popularity of recent Murder Mystery Dinner Theater performances, the Weatherford Hotel will continue offering monthly participatory theatrical evening events.

“The Weatherford Hotel creates a great environment and truly sets the stage for these kinds of historically themed activities,” said Flagstaff realtor Shelley Buckman, who recently attended and dressed the part of a guest at a 1920s wedding murder mystery. “It’s so enjoyable to have a meal and participate with friends in such a unique event for Flagstaff.” FBN

For event tickets and more information, call 928-779-1919, ext. 430.