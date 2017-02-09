Murder Mystery Dinner Theater at the Weatherford Hotel

The Weatherford Hotel, along with Canyon Moon Theatre and Theatrikos Theater, is presenting “My Big Fat Weatherford Wedding,” and promising “the crime of your life!”

The performance involves the wedding of Francisco Peaks and Meadow Riordan. Promoters say the bride is drop-dead gorgeous and the groom is terminally handsome. It is being touted as the social event of the year: the wine is flowing, the gifts are on the table, the cake is covered with flowers. But all is not as it seems and soon death stalks the wedding. It is up to Detective Richard Dick to find the killer before the reception is over and the killer escapes. Will Meadow’s perfect day survive murder? Will the dastardly-doer be found in time? Everyone is a suspect, including the dinner guests.

The drama will unfold and the mystery revealed at the event beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux, Flagstaff. Murder Mystery Dinner guests are encouraged to dress for the 1930s. The event costs $50 per person and includes a five-course meal, complete with wedding cake. Drinks, taxes and gratuity are not included. FBN

For reservations, call 928-779-1919, ext. 430, seating is limited.