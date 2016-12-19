Navajo Gaming Breaks Ground on Twin Arrows Police, Fire Substation

The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (Navajo Gaming) has officially broken ground on the Twin Arrows Police and Fire Substation, which is expected to provide critical public safety resources as the Twin Arrows area continues to grow. The new facility will also serve remote areas of the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona through an agreement between the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and Navajo Gaming.

“We are pleased to break ground on this important and much needed public safety facility,” said Quincy Natay, Navajo Gaming Board Chairman. “It is imperative that fire, medical and police services are available to the Navajo residents in the Twin Arrows area and the Gaming Enterprise is happy to partner with the Division of Public Safety as they work to keep the Navajo Nation safe.”

When complete, the 15,000-square-foot substation will include a 911 dispatch room, training rooms, sleeping areas for women and men, a three-bay garage for fire trucks, plus fire, medical and police administrative offices.

“Twin Arrows is our flagship gaming facility here on the Navajo Nation. It provides services to people all over the state, the Navajo Nation and the country. Beyond the gaming facility, many people also use the hotel and conference center. We want to provide every customer protection from the dangers of fire, criminal activity or any other emergency situation that could take place on the property. Whether you come to game or to attend a conference, this is an assurance to the public that they will be protected. We congratulate the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise for making this happen. We also appreciate the 23rd Navajo Nation Council and the extended staff of the Office of the President and Vice President for making this decision and making this substation a reality,” stated Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye.

The Navajo Nation Council approved $4.5 million from the Síhasin Fund for the Division of Public Safety to build the facility near the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort.

Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates stated, “On behalf of the Navajo Nation Council, I thank the Síhasin Fund Subcommittee members for working diligently with the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise to develop this project that will serve to protect and help the patrons at the gaming facility and the surrounding communities.”

The Síhasin Fund, which was created from a $554 million settlement with the federal government, is intended for the planning and development of regional infrastructure supporting economic and community development, including housing and/or education opportunities for members of the Navajo Nation.

Leonard Tsosie, Síhasin Fund Committee Chairman added,” The public safety building will provide much needed police, medical and fire services for the communities near Twin Arrows including the Leupp Chapter. The Navajo Nation Council is working to improve the lives of the Navajo People through the Síhasin Fund. Included, the public safety building at Twin Arrows will help us be in full compliance with the strict guidelines of the Arizona Gaming Compact.”

“The substation will be very important for the safety and welfare of nearby residents and we are very grateful for the Navajo Nation Council, Speaker and President for bringing it here so our teams can better serve our Navajo People,” said Jesse Delmar, executive director of the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety.