Only Navajo Resort in the World Turns Four

The Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort is celebrating four years in operation with activities from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 13, with an Arts and Crafts Fair, T-shirt and vacation giveaways, and cultural performances.
The AAA Four Diamond resort and casino continues to show strong fiscal returns as it provides jobs and economic stability to Flagstaff and Northern Arizona families. Twin Arrows recently opened a new buffet and truckers lounge.
Anniversary celebration activities include:
- Arts and Craft Fair from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Cultural Dance Performances at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
- Commemorative T-shirt Giveaway starting at 2 p.m.
- Hawaiian Get-Away Giveaway 7-10 pm.
Throughout the spring and summer, Twin Arrows will have will have anniversary fireworks, special events, gaming promotions and food and beverage specials.
For more information, visit www.twinarrows.com.
No comments yet.