Only Navajo Resort in the World Turns Four

One of the best teachers Janel Miller ever had was a horse named Rowdy. Miller, who competes in mounted shooting as a hobby, said when a person first gets into the sport a seasoned horse helps them learn. “He had trained hundreds of people in my sport when they first started.” Rowdy was owned by one of the main trainers of the sport. “I was blessed. I rode him the first two years and then passed him on to a friend. He was an icon,” she said. Rowdy lived to the age of 27. “He moved on to the pastures in the sky. He was a super horse,” she said.

April 30, 2017

Collaboration – it’s a word that we often hear used to describe Coconino County, the City of Flagstaff and public agencies in Northern Arizona. When budgets are stretched and resources limited, governments partnering with each other or the private sector can be essential to providing quality services to the community while saving taxpayer dollars.

April 28, 2017

The month of April and trees just seem made for each other. Earth Day and Arbor Day – two major celebrations of the goodness trees bring to our lives – are in April.

April 27, 2017

When considering moving a parent into an assisted living community, many family members find themselves struggling with the decision. You are not alone during this journey.