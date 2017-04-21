Painting a Successful Picture for Fine Arts Education

For the last 15 years, the Palette to Palate fundraiser has been dedicated to raising funds for the Coconino Community College Fine Arts Department. In that time, the event has helped fund the purchase of a pugmill, which makes clay smooth and consistent and has helped buy a badly needed new kiln to fire pottery. Also, new track lights and shades grace the art room, and scholarships support student success in the Fine Arts Department.

Each year, the event has successfully raised funds and has continued to grow in popularity, resulting in the best year to date last year – to the tune of $15,000. The 2017 Palette to Palate promises to be just as successful.

The Signature Artwork is selected, and the event is set to get underway on Friday, April 28.

Palette to Palate is a mixture of great food and great art. More than a dozen local restaurants compete for top spots in the Palate of Choice Awards by featuring some of their finest hors d’oeuvres, desserts and presentations while the artwork of local artists and CCC students is auctioned off to the highest bidder. Guests are also treated to live entertainment by local performers.

“This could be the best year ever,” said CCC’s Marketing and Events Coordinator Brian Harris. “I’m really looking forward to attending. CCC Dance Instructor Robert Corbin will introduce special choreographed dance performances showcasing his FALA students, and pianist Chase Coleman will be performing with the FALA Jazz Band.”

This year, Art of the People, featuring artists Randall J. Wilson and Bahe Whitethorne Jr., will be giving a live-art performance on stage. The artists will create an original acrylic painting on a two-foot by three-foot canvas for sale in the live auction.

“For a school our size, with our budget conditions, Palette to Palate allows us to offer a high-quality experience for our students,” said CCC Fine Arts Instructor Alan Petersen.

The equipment purchases allow students a stronger learning experience, Petersen added. Additionally, the funds support a variety of field trips to art locations throughout the states, and sometimes, even abroad. Finally, the Fine Arts Department can award two students each academic year with $1,500 scholarships to help them afford their studies at CCC.

“People tell me it’s one of the nicest fundraising events,” Petersen said. “It’s created a tradition people look forward to and express enjoyment by supporting the department.”

CCC alum Alexi Stoll’s composition of colored pencil on wood, “Soup’s On,” has been chosen as the event’s signature artwork this year.

“I think it’s a huge honor because it’s such an important event, not just for CCC, but for Flagstaff,” Stoll said. “I’m very humbled by being chosen.”

She added that her decision to donate work to Palette to Palate was a given.

“I think it’s good exposure as an artist. But more, it’s important to give back to the people who helped me grow.”

Stoll is currently a student at Northern Arizona University, studying graphic design.

“It has been a pleasure having Alexi as a student here at CCC,” said Petersen. “She has always been highly motivated and her motivation is complemented by her great talent. She takes her work seriously and is always striving to create the best possible work she can. I think Alexi is going to be very successful, wherever life’s path takes her.”

The following restaurants have confirmed their spots at Palette to Palate 2017: Main Street Catering; Artisan’s Kitchen; Josephine’s American Bistro; Pita Jungle; The Aspen Deli/CCC HRM 240 (Hotel & Restaurant Management) – Commercial Food Production; Sakura Sushi & Teppanyaki at the DoubleTree by Hilton; DoubleTree Restaurant Flagstaff at DoubleTree by Hilton; Silver Pine Restaurant & Bar at Little America Hotel; Karma Sushi Bar & Grill; SoSoBa – The Nonstop Noodle Shop; Zenith Steakhouse at Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort; ROUX 66 by Satchmo’s; Grilled; Tortilla Lady & RisingHy; and The Sweet Shoppe Candy Store.

The beer sponsor is Mother Road Brewing Company, and the wine sponsor is The Commerce. The coffee and tea sponsor is Campus Coffee Bean, and the refreshment sponsor is Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Flagstaff. The floral sponsor is Sutcliffe Floral, and the table linen sponsor is Mission Linen.

Patron sponsor for the event is Findlay Toyota Flagstaff. Entertainment sponsor for the event will be Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 28, in the CCC Lone Tree Campus Commons, 2800 S. Lone Tree Road, in Flagstaff. Ticket prices are $40 for individual admission, $70 for couples, and $30 for individual CCC students, alumni, faculty and staff. To purchase Palette to Palate tickets online, visit coconinofoundation.org.

For more details, please contact Marketing and Events Coordinator Brian Harris at brian.harris@coconino.edu, or call 928-226-4312. FBN

By Larry Hendricks, FBN

Photo caption:

Signature artwork “Soup’s On” by CCC Fine Arts graduate Alexi Stoll will be auctioned at Palette to Palate 2017, along with many other original works of art.

Courtesy photo