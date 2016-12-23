Planning for 2017 Taxes

Seasons Greetings from all of us at Northern Arizona Financial Services!

We’ve made it past another election cycle and we’ll be sure to keep you updated in the future of any tax law changes. You are always welcome to check out our website northernazfinancial.com for informative updates, as well as our Facebook page, just to see what we’re up to.

We’ve seen the Affordable Care Act reporting requirements evolve over the last couple of years. We will require that you bring proof of health insurance in with you. You should receive a 1095-A if you get your health insurance through the Marketplace, or a 1095- B or C if you have Medicaid, a private plan or one through your employer. If you do not have health insurance and do not qualify for an exemption, be prepared to see a penalty on your tax return.

There are greater requirements for us to verify that taxpayers are eligible for the Earned Income Credit, the Child Tax Credit and the American Opportunities Education Credit. Please be prepared to provide a photo ID for yourselves, and Social Security Cards and Birth Certificates for your dependents. If you have a dependent that may qualify for an education credit, please bring the reporting document form the college, 1098-T and a transaction account statement from the school. If we believe it is necessary, we may ask for additional information or forms to retain with your file.

We attend many hours of ongoing education annually, specific to tax related topics. This is to the benefit of all of our clients, if we can help you pay the least amount of taxes you are legally obligated to pay, or help you resolve tax problems that have built up over time, this is why we do what we do. As always, we want to keep you all informed of some of the changes in tax law that may affect you. There have been changes in regional laws that necessitate a reevaluation of our pricing. Though we don’t know exactly what that looks like, we strive to provide affordable services to all of our clients; please be aware our pricing may change and we’ll be glad to discuss that with you when you come in to see us for the upcoming filing season. We work hard to provide year-round service that many of you take advantage of, provide an array of tax and financial services to meet your needs and to be here for your questions. FBN

By Roxanne Augenstein

Our holiday hours are as follows:

We will close Friday Dec. 23 and reopen Tuesday Jan. 3 at 9 a.m.

