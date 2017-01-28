Pronghorn Ranch Hosts Second Annual Art Show

Local artists will display and discuss their work at Pronghorn Ranch’s Second Annual Art Show/Sale and Reception, scheduled this weekend at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N Antelope Meadows Dr. in Prescott Valley. Collected works include watercolors, oils, acrylics and pastels.

Caroline Linscott from the Adonai gallery in Sedona is one of the featured artists. “It is my greatest desire to create work that will endure the test of time,” she said.

Julie Poole is another local artist whose works will be featured. Her paintings range from peppers that look like they are made from wax to a once proud work truck now rusting realistically in a field.

Also featured will be works of Poole’s mother, Jackie Houchin. Ms. Houchin, now deceased, was an oil and pastel painter who considered herself a ‘romantic realist.’ She is recognized for her expressive, human portrayals of Native Americans.

For more information about the afternoon of art, hors d’oeuvres and wine, call 928-775-8781.