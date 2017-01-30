Public Invited to Flagstaff Art Exhibition at CCA

Opening in the new Hidden Light Gallery in the Coconino Center for the Arts, the Flagstaff Arts Council presents David Christiana’s exhibition of egg tempera paintings, all on 16” x 20” panels, titled Ecstasies and Homilies.

Though each piece carries a title referencing ecstatic events, holy days or rituals from Christian traditions, the artist is looking for a more earthbound spiritualism than what is found in predominately anthropocentric Judeo-Christian systems.

Technically, these pieces started with lines wiggled onto a surface that take on meaning and form under the pencil.

“I’m concerned with the current of bliss and sorrow through which we all wade, trying to find things — a foothold to stand, security, advantage, ownership, while science shoots holes in our mysteries and technocrats scheme to make our physical world obsolete,” Christiana states.

The Coconino Center for the Arts’ Hidden Light Gallery is located at 2300 N. Fort Valley Rd. The gallery is open on Tue-Sat. 11 am- 5 pm, Ecstasies and Homilies will be on display until April 15.

More information on the exhibition and all other happenings can be found online at flagartscouncil.org or by calling (928) 779-2300.