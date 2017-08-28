Reducing Exposure to Disease-Carrying Pests

Summer in Northern Arizona is a great time to enjoy outdoor activities. Coconino County is known for its hiking, camping, biking, climbing and so much more. However, this can mean increased exposure to pests that can be more than an annoyance because they can pose health risks. Pests such as mosquitoes, ticks, fleas and mice can carry disease.

The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) works to improve the quality of life for all members of our communities by providing a variety of services that prevent epidemics and the spread of disease and promote healthy lifestyles for individuals and families.

According to CCPHSD, there are several easy steps you can take to help keep you and your family safe from possible illness this summer and during other times of warm weather.

Bites from fleas, ticks and mosquitoes can carry plague, tick-borne relapsing fever, West Nile virus and Zika virus. When enjoying the outdoors, it’s important to wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. When possible, use mosquito repellent with active ingredients such as DEET. You can also mosquito-proof your home: install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

It is also important to stay away from rodents and rodent nests. People often encounter these when cleaning out storage areas and participating in outdoor recreation. Rodents pose a risk for hantavirus. This can be avoided by taking a few precautions when cleaning areas around your home or while camping.

First, whenever you are cleaning, wear rubber or plastic gloves. When opening cabins, sheds and outbuildings, including barns, garages and storage facilities that have been closed for extended periods, it’s important to allow outside air to circulate for about 30 minutes before entering.

Rodents can also get into tents and other camping gear that has been unused for extended periods of time. Even if you thoroughly cleaned your gear before winter, properly clean it again because critters may have nested there in the winter.

While some of us love to sleep under the stars, it is wise not to sleep on the bare ground and a good idea to zip tents closed to keep animals out.

Rabies and plague can be transmitted to humans by direct contact with an infected animal – the best way to prevent this is to not approach wild animals (alive, dead or wounded). Also, prevent pets from roaming loose. Pets can pick up the infected fleas of wild animals, and then pass fleas on to their human owners. It’s best to de-flea your pets routinely and consult with your veterinarian.

In case of illness, see your provider immediately and provide your travel history. Some diseases have less serious effects if treated early.

The relatively cool summers in Coconino County are a great time to catch up on the outdoor activities we love. However, it’s important to take these precautions to help reduce exposure to illnesses spread by summer pests. FBN

By Cynthia Seelhammer

For more information, visit coconino.az.gov/health or call the Coconino County Public Health Services District at 928-679-7272.

Cynthia Seelhammer is the manager of Coconino County.