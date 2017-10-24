Room with a View

A person could lapse into sensory overload when visiting the new Su’ Nyu Wa Restaurant adjacent to the The Skywalk at Eagle Point on the west rim of the Grand Canyon. Visitors can stroll seemingly on thin air, 4,000 feet over the floor of the Grand Canyon and also experience a meal while experiencing more spectacular red rock views.

“We are pretty new,” said Rey Dos Santos, restaurant manager. “We opened in late February.”

Both the restaurant and skywalk are projects of the Hualapai Tribe.

The name of the restaurant, Su’ Nyu Wa, when translated from Hualapai, means “home of the eagle,” he said. “Directly across from the restaurant and skywalk is a natural rock formation shaped like an eagle. It is very clear and mind-blowing how much it looks like an eagle. It is believed that it was a place for prayer and the eagle took the prayers up to heaven,” he said.

The Grand Canyon West is a world-class experience, he adds, not just from being on the edge of the Grand Canyon, but also the cultural aspect along with food options.

“We offer a high-end experience, a full-service restaurant along with Southwestern cuisine with a little Asian influence. We also offer traditional Native American dishes like fry bread, acorn stew and Southwestern chicken mole,” he said.

There are 250 feet of patio seats at the edge of the canyon. The tribe is also developing space for corporate events and weddings, with the Grand Canyon as the backdrop.

Santos says there is more to do at the West Rim than the skywalk and restaurant. “There are cabins for overnight stays, a number of lookouts, an old cowboy town with saloon, mountain bike and hiking trails and, soon, a zipline. It is definitely a destination for a variety of travelers,” Dos Santos said.

The restaurant and skywalk is about a two-hour drive from Flagstaff. Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters is offering tours that include finer restaurants in the area.

“We are thrilled to announce our new luxury dining upgrades, offered in partnership with Grand Canyon West,” said Irit Langness, vice president of sales for Papillon.

“With these tours, we aim to transform our guests’ West Rim adventure into an upscale sightseeing experience.”

According to Dos Santos, the area stays open all winter because the roads are paved and maintained. FBN

By Patty McCormac, FBN

The restaurant and skywalk are located at 5001 Diamond Bar Road, Peach Springs, Arizona.

For more information, call 928-769-2419, extension 512 or visit the website.

.

…