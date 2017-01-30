SenesTech Hires Dr. Sandra Alcaraz to Promote Regulatory Approval

SenesTech, Inc., a developer of novel proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, is hiring Dr. Sandra Alcaraz as vice president, regulatory affairs. The company also is providing further details on its international expansion strategy.

Dr. Alcaraz is experienced in biological sciences, international regulatory affairs and the development and marketing of disruptive technologies and novel products. Dr. Alcaraz has a special expertise in launching new products that are considered “disruptive” because of their significant market impact. Most recently, Dr. Alcaraz was the disruptive technologies manager for Gowan Company, a multinational developer and marketer of innovative crop protection products. Prior to that, she was a biological research scientist. Alcaraz has a bachelor’s in biology from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Colombia, and master’s and doctoral degrees in entomology from The Ohio State University.

“I look forward to assisting SenesTech in the registering of ContraPest worldwide, as it is truly a technology with the potential of revolutionizing rodent control practices everywhere in the world, ” said Alcaraz.

The company also is putting this key addition in the context of its international expansion strategy. “We have received EPA registration of ContraPest, a truly innovative sustainable approach to pest control. EPA registration is considered the global gold standard of regulatory approval, but, as important as the U.S. market is to us, we intend to move rapidly to address the global opportunity facing us,” said Chair, CEO and co-founder of SenesTech, Dr. Loretta P. Mayer. “While continuing to work with key customers in the U.S., we intend to increase the attention and resources we are devoting to international markets. Dr. Alcaraz will be a key contributor to pursuing opportunities to leverage our EPA registration outside the U.S.”

As has been previously disclosed, initial international efforts are likely to include South America, the United Kingdom, European Union and Australia/New Zealand, as well as the Middle East and other areas.