Serving Up Coffee and Tech Service

Flagstaff is a coffee town.

“At 10 a.m. on any weekday morning, all the coffee shops are filled and you can’t find a seat,” said Nicole Edgington, commercial director of The 109, a new coffee shop with a twist that is opening in downtown.

Far removed from the traditional phone business where customers walk in, get what they need and walk out, at The 109 customers may not walk out right away. They may linger.

“We are going to make this a very local, friendly kind of gathering space where people can come in and talk to a tech expert and have a cup of coffee from a local roaster. People can come in and hang out, use the Wi-Fi, study or work,” Edgington said. “We have a cozy fireplace and we serve some awesome coffee and we have a coffee bar with anything they want. We sell pastries from a local bakery.”

“Flagstaff [has] lots of coffee shops. Locals here are looking for the coffee options,” said Samantha Krechel, a Northern Arizona University alumna and marketing manager.

“We are setting ourselves apart and offering a customer experience that is truly unique,” said Edgington. “We are creating an experience for our customers where they can use their laptop, stream music or connect with other people.”

There will be a soft opening soon and a grand opening in February.

“People are already waiting for the door to open,” said Krechel.

The capacity of the coffee shop is 60 and there will be 11 employees, between baristas and techs. The shop’s first local art installation will take place during the grand opening at the First Friday Art Walk, Feb. 3. There will be a raffle benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters. The business also has been supporting NAU.

“On Nov. 28, we had our own football game, which we sponsored,” Krechel said. “We shot t-shirts up in the stands. We were playing music and interacting with the community.”

On Jan. 22, The 109 will sponsor a basketball game.

“We will be doing fun events including a basket ball hoop competition,” she said. “Our partnership with NAU will continue all year with all the sporting events.”

Naked Mobile is a mobile network with multiple nationwide networks and Cellular One’s regional network.

“We want to be a different type of carrier. We want to beat the others in price and customer service and provide a place that makes customers feel at home, where they are welcome to stay, hang out and ask questions of a tech who will be in the building. FBN

The 109 is in downtown Flagstaff at 109 N. Leroux Street. To learn more, visit Naked Mobile online or drop in for a cup of coffee.

By Patty McCormac

Sabrina Ovialt, Trevor Rogers, Jon Gannari, Samantha Krechel, Kyler Boswell, Emmett Morrison, Made Norwood serve up coffee and technology solutions at The 109.

