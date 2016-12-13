Speech-Language Pathologists Treating Stroke and Parkinson’s Patients

People who have neurological conditions – such as those caused by stroke and Parkinson’s disease – often have communication problems, including difficulties with swallowing and vocalizing. Because of their highly specialized training and experience, speech-language pathologists can work with these patients to help them regain function.

Two major signs of a stroke are slurred speech and facial droop. Sometimes the muscles used in swallowing become weak, which can cause the patient to aspirate food or liquids into the lungs. This, in turn, can lead to pneumonia. Speech-language pathologists conduct tests of the throat and vocal folds using video X-rays or endoscopic studies. These tests evaluate the swallow in detail and dictate specific treatments, which may include a modified diet, swallowing maneuvers or techniques and specific exercises. All these modalities work to make swallowing stronger and safer.

About one million people in the United States have Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder. Parkinson’s disease is typically diagnosed when a physician detects slowness in movement with a resting tremor or rigidity. Another common characteristic of Parkinson’s is a very soft speaking voice. Family members and friends find it difficult to understand what the patient is saying, especially on the phone or in noisy environments. Research shows that a speech-language pathologist can successfully treat soft voicing in the early and middle stages of Parkinson’s disease.

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s speech-language pathologists at EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine offer specially designed programs for such patients. EntireCare clinics in Flagstaff and Cottonwood offer Stroke Boot Camp, a six-day intensive program including five to six hours of physical, occupational and speech therapy in one-on-one and group settings. Speech-language pathologists individualize the program for each stroke patient depending on his or her needs. All EntireCare therapists work with people with Parkinson’s, and some clinics offer a 10-day intensive program integrating treatment from physical therapists, occupational therapists and speech therapists. QCBN

EntireCare Experts

The therapists and specialists at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine have education and hands-on experience enabling them to provide comprehensive, individualized treatment plans and therapies.

Each specific type of therapy − occupational, physical, hand and speech − is considered a specialty, and plays an important role in the rehabilitation process. The EntireCare team functions as a cohesive unit, where all members share information and knowledge. The ultimate goal is the patient’s improvement and return to the highest possible functioning level.

Choosing EntireCare means patients also have access to a myriad of additional services, such as advanced facilities, technology and equipment.

Flagstaff Medical Center: 1215 N. Beaver St. To make an appointment, call 928-773-2125.

East Flagstaff: 7810 N. Hwy. 89, Suite 280 (in the Elden Ridge Business Centre next to Subway). To make an appointment, call 928-773-2125.

Verde Valley Medical Center: 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood. To make an appointment, call 928-639-6383.

Camp Verde: 460 Finnie Flat Rd., Camp Verde. To make an appointment, call 928-639-5562.

Sedona Clinic: 35 Dry Creek Rd., Ste. 4, Sedona. To make an appointment, call 928-282-6775.

Village of Oak Creek Clinic: 6560 Hwy. 179, Ste. 118, Sedona. To make an appointment, call 928-282-8428.

Kim Allen, M.S., C.C.C.-S.L.P., is a speech pathologist and lead therapist with Northern Arizona Healthcare’s EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. She is located at Flagstaff Medical Center. Kim earned a master’s in clinical speech pathology from Northern Arizona University, where she graduated summa cum laude. She has a certificate of clinical competence in speech-language pathology.

Sue Robinson, M.S., C.C.C.-S.L.P., is a certified speech-language pathologist with Northern Arizona Healthcare’s EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. She is located at Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood and the Sedona EntireCare clinic. Sue earned a bachelor’s from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn., with a double major in cultural anthropology and Spanish, and a minor in linguistics. She earned a master of science in clinical speech-language pathology from Northern Arizona University. Sue holds a license in speech-language pathology from the Arizona State Department of Health Services.

By Kim Allen and Sue Robinson

