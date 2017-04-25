Telemedicine: An Employee Benefit Trend

Telemedicine is becoming one of the most popular employee benefits for many reasons.

While many major medical plans offer “nurses on call,” telemedicine is very different. Telemedicine uses today’s cutting edge technology to facilitate care between a physician and a patient to evaluate, diagnose and treat conditions that may not require a face-to-face doctor appointment. Think of conditions like colds, flu, allergies and other minor conditions. Certainly, telemedicine will not replace your local primary care physician or specialist. However, we are seeing more opportunities for telemedicine to supplement those services. For example, following service from a telemedicine provider, a note can be sent to your regular physician to have on record.

Most of the leading telemedicine providers have sophisticated applications for mobile phones. With the advanced cameras on today’s smartphones and easy video conferencing services, it is just like talking with a family member, except he or she is a board-certified licensed physician. When a call is initiated, the typical wait time for a call back or connection is usually under 20 minutes. Since it is telemedicine, it can be done in the convenience of your home, office or on the go! This is definitely a major advantage. Also, some of the telemedicine providers have integration with major insurance companies so that the telemedicine provider can reference your prescription formulary if necessary and even see which pharmacies are in-network!

So what does all this convenience cost and why are employers considering this option? Monthly costs are approximately $10 per employee or $20 per family. Like most plans, it can be offered as an employer paid benefit or voluntary. Many employers who have self-funded medical plans are considering how this type of plan can help defer some of their claims expense at a low fixed rate.

Again, telemedicine does not replace the very important relationship with your local doctor. Rather, think about it as a very convenient and affordable compliment to your health care.

For more information or to learn about other employee benefit trends, call the team at Benefit Logic! FBN

By Ed Gussio