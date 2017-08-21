Thank You, Senator

Hello Flagstaff!

I hope you all have been enjoying your summer! As you may know the Flagstaff City Council takes a recess in July and then reconvenes for a new session in August. As we get ready to return, I wanted to take a moment to talk about the practice of governance. Senator McCain recently gave a speech that has really stuck with me. It’s quite powerful stuff; you can read it here: mccain.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2017/7/mccain-on-senate-floor-today.

In it he reminds us that governing is a service to our country, our states and our cities. It is about helping to make our communities and society better. It’s working with people who we may disagree with to find a compromise that can move forward. It’s about a process of listening to the people, to all sides, to experts and crafting workable solutions. Governance is often tedious, it’s slow, it’s not particularly sexy.

I have had the honor of serving on our City Council since 2008, in that time I have learned a lot about how I think government best serves the interest of the people. I am proud that we were able to work the democratic process and develop compromises this past session. The negotiations were often heated, but in the end we managed to find a way forward on minimum wage and affordable housing. As the senator reminded us, governing isn’t about winning, it’s about helping. That’s democracy.

I want to thank all of you who have come out to City Council meetings, all of you who have emailed us your thoughts, feelings, stories and opinions. I want to thank everyone who has sat through a commission hearing, a community meeting and other public forums. I want to thank all of you who have sat and discussed the issues of the day over coffee with me at Coffee with Coral. That is what democracy looks like.

And so, as we get ready for the 2017-2018 session (my 10th!) I encourage everyone to stay involved or get involved. Council meetings resume Aug. 15 at City Hall. We’ve partnered with Peak Democracy to have online discussion forums on select topics, available at: flagstaff.az.gov/fcf. The draft of the High Occupancy Housing plan is up for public review; please take a look and let us know what you think. There are many ways to make your voice heard. Details are here: flagstaff.az.gov/index.aspx?nid=3646. I will continue hosting Coffee with Coral the first Wednesday of every month at Miz Zip’s from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Everyone is always invited.

In truth, government responses to the problems we face as a community will never please everyone, it’s rare enough that they please most people. But we inch forward, trying to do the best for our community, that’s the democratic process. As Senator McCain said, “Incremental progress, compromises that each side criticize but also accept, just plain muddling through to chip away at problems and keep our enemies from doing their worst isn’t glamorous or exciting. It doesn’t feel like a political triumph. But it’s usually the most we can expect from our system of government, operating in a country as diverse and quarrelsome and free as ours.

“Considering the injustice and cruelties inflicted by autocratic governments, and how corruptible human nature can be, the problem solving our system does make possible, the fitful progress it produces, and the liberty and justice it preserves, is a magnificent achievement.”

Thank you for the reminder, Senator; get well soon. FBN

By Coral J. Evans, MBA

Coral J. Evans, MBA, is the mayor of Flagstaff.