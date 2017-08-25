Timberline Firearms & Training Breaking Ground

Construction is underway for the 11,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Timberline Firearms & Training facility at the corner of Highway 89 and Copeland Lane. Law enforcement officials, shooting sports competitors, business leaders and local officials celebrated the official groundbreaking on Aug. 1.

The Flagstaff area’s first indoor shooting range will feature 12 shooting lanes divided into two bays, programmable target carriers that will move up and down automatically to challenge and build skills, a Milo Live Fire Video Simulation System with more than 700 different scenarios, and a 2,000-square-foot retail store that will carry firearms, ammunition, targets and safety equipment accessories.

There will also be an 18-person classroom. Courses will range from introduction to basic firearms to advanced firearms employment techniques. Timberline Firearms & Training also will offer First Aid, Wilderness Survival and Land Navigation classes.

Owners and long-time Flagstaff residents Rob and Elise Wilson saw a need for such a facility and began planning the business two years ago. “A lot of folks in Flag have traditionally used the forest to practice shooting,” said Rob. “This is becoming increasingly difficult with forest roads being closed, fire restrictions and winter weather. And, our local law enforcement officers have had to travel to the Verde Valley to train indoors.”

The building is being designed to Energy Star standards. “All of the lead, brass and copper from spent rounds will be recycled and the air exhaust will be cleaner than the air we bring into the building because we’ll filter it and capture everything larger than .3 microns in diameter with HEPA filters,” said Rob. “We will set the standard for being a safe and environmentally responsible facility that remains a good neighbor to all.”

Last summer, the Wilsons partnered with Habitat Harmony and the Arizona Game and Fish Department to relocate prairie dogs living on the property.

The Timberline Firearms & Training is expected to open in early 2018 and plans to hire 15 to 20 full- and part-time highly trained employees. “These will be jobs that don’t exist in the area today with attractive salaries and benefits packages,” said Elise.

“We are so grateful to the community for all the support we’ve received and are very excited to be able to share the sport with others and to promote safe, responsible firearms,” said Rob. FBN

By Bonnie Stevens, FBN

For more information, call 928-526-7474 or visit TimberlineFirearms.us/