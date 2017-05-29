Understanding Health Insurance—Free Forum

Northern Arizona Healthcare will present a free forum, “Your Health and Your Insurance” at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at Flagstaff Medical Center’s McGee Auditorium, 1200 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff.

Attend a forum to learn how your health insurance works. An NAH patient advocate will help you:

Understand your health insurance.

Ask the right questions before seeking medical treatment.

Debunk healthcare billing myths; and know the difference between deductibles.

The forum will include Q&A time, so please bring your questions.

R.S.V.P. is encouraged, but not required. To R.S.V.P., please call Julie Kuhns at 928-213-6674 or email Julie.Kuhns@NAHealth.com.