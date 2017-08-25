Understanding the Three Biggest Gym Myths 

Having worked in the fitness industry for more than a decade, I can say confidently that some things never seem to change. When it comes to questions, myths, facts and fiction, both men and women often are on the same plane and have the same goals; however, women tend to have a few more specific questions.

Some of the questions or statements I hear most often include:

Will I get too bulky or muscular if I lift weights?

I really want nice abs; do you do ab work?

I need to sweat to feel like I worked out!

These questions and statements always amaze me but prove there are some big myths about fitness and gym workouts that need demystifying. So, let’s explore each one:

1: Will I get too bulky or muscular if I lift weights?

This question is asked almost daily, and always by women. So, the answer, ladies, is: it is not possible on weights alone to get too bulky or muscular.

Being bulky has more to do with what you eat than how you work out and exercise. To truly gain that kind of muscle bulk, you need to be on a specific food and workout program and hitting the gym twice a day.

Health.com explains, “Even if you’re using heavy dumbbells, you’re not going to turn into a female Thor! Women typically have less muscle tissue and produce lower levels of testosterone than men, so they are less physiologically prone to becoming brawny.”

What lifting weights actually does is to help strengthen and tone your muscles and also strengthens bones to help prevent osteoporosis.

I really want nice abs; do you do ab work?

Seriously, who doesn’t want abs? The truth is that most people say they want nice abs, but when it comes down to it, they can’t be important because they aren’t willing to put in the work to get them. To get that nice muscular six-pack, the most important thing to do is change your eating habits (and for most people, that means a dramatic change).

Having great looking abdominal muscles does not necessarily equate to having a strong core. Your core muscles also include the back, hips, pelvis and stomach. It is not just abdominal muscles that you can see! “If you look at big bodybuilders with block abs, they’re not getting those from crunches; they are getting them from squats, deadlifts and chin-ups,” according to Eric Allen, a personal trainer and strength coach recently quoted in Men’s Fitness magazine.

To reiterate, if you want your abs to show, you need to change your food. If you want your abs to be strong, you need to do more than just crunches.

I need to sweat to feel like I worked out!

I am not sure where this myth originated, however, it is very prominent in our society today. Living in Arizona, I tell my members all the time that if sweating meant you’d had a good workout, you should just move to Phoenix, lie outside and you will be in perfect shape. If you are especially drenched after your regular afternoon run or gym workout, it doesn’t mean you necessarily torched any more calories than usual. Sorry! Health.com reminds us that, “sweat is a biological response that cools your skin and regulates internal body temperature.”

Sweating is not a measurement of an intense, productive workout. In fact, not only does sweating not make your workout better, it can actually hinder it. The more you sweat, the more water you need to drink. Since most of us do not drink the necessary amount of water for daily life to begin with, one can only imagine how much more deficient we become when sweating during the workout.

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, “Water is your body’s principal chemical component and makes up about 60 percent of your body weight. Every system in your body depends on water. Water flushes toxins out of vital organs, carries nutrients to your cells, and provides a moist environment for ear, nose and throat tissues. The lack of water can lead to dehydration, a condition that occurs when you don’t have enough water in your body to carry out normal functions. Even mild dehydration can drain your energy and make you tired.” The more you sweat, the harder your body must work to maintain and recover.

It is important to find the right fitness routine and gym for you. Most gyms offer a free session or week so take the time to visit each gym on your list. Remember, not every gym is right for everyone; but there is a gym that is right for you. FBN

By Preston Gilbert

Preston Gilbert is the owner of True Fitness Center, located at 5200 E. Cortland Blvd., in Flagstaff. Gilbert has more than a decade of experience working as a fitness trainer, boxing instructor and athletic coach. He trains people of all ages and all fitness levels. Gilbert is a certified CrossFit Trainer and USA Certified Boxing Coach. To learn more about True Fitness Center or to make an appointment with Gilbert or a member of the True Fitness team, visit TeamTrueFitness.com or call 928-707-9558.