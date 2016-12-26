Weatherford Hotel’s Great Pinecone Drop

The clock on the Moenkopi bricks of the exterior historic Weatherford Hotel is counting down; the Great Pinecone is poised above Flagstaff’s historic district; and, the Northland is preparing to usher in the New Year with tradition, revelry and a renewed sense of optimism.

Throughout history, the New Year has been welcomed with rituals intended to attract good fortune. In many cultures, the days between the Winter Solstice (the shortest day of the year, Wed., Dec. 21) and the New Year are considered magical. It’s a time to clean house, make things right, reflect and dream.

In Italy, people dramatically remove clutter from their lives by throwing things out their windows…like an old couch, for example. In Canada, the polar bear plunge is a popular New Year’s tradition, in which people brave icy waters and jump into the sea or a local body of water to literally wash the slate clean. In Northern Arizona, residents and visitors come together in the crisp mountain air to celebrate the momentous event with the Great Pinecone Drop, a local tradition since New Year’s Eve 1999.

“We are so honored to be able to bring the community together again with the Great Pinecone Drop!” said Weatherford Hotel co-owner Sam Green. “This year for us has been extremely satisfying as we’ve completed another chapter of restoration in the historic hotel. The high ceilings that have been returned to the lobby reflect the elegant design of the building’s early years. And the entire hotel is glowing in holiday splendor. We’re thrilled to share the warmth and charm of the historic building with everyone and look forward to the magic of New Year’s Eve.”

The Great Pinecone Drop will occur twice on Saturday, Dec. 31: first at 10 p.m. to accommodate families and coordinate with East Coast celebrations and then at midnight. Revelers can expect a festive evening of music and singalongs outside the Weatherford Hotel in the center of downtown Flagstaff emceed by local personality Joe Harting on the balcony, with a special message from Flagstaff Mayor–elect Coral Evans.

“Throughout the span of recorded human history, pinecones have served as a symbolic representation of human enlightenment and growth,” said Evans. “For Flagstaff, the historic Hotel Weatherford annual Pinecone Drop serves as a symbol of a community united. It is a tradition that is heavily seeded with prosperity, hope, determination, unity and love for the New Year. I am excited about 2017 for Flagstaff as a community. Maybe it will be our best year ever!”

Inside the hotel, there will be a party on every floor including live rock and roll with band A-Mac DZ in The Gopher Hole Pub, Charly Spining on the baby grand piano in Charly’s Pub on the main floor and the New Year’s Eve Gala Event, “A Night to Remember,” in the Zane Grey Ballroom with exclusive access to the decorative wrap-around balconies (visit weatherfordhotel.com for reservations and the “Golden Ticket” into the event).

A special New Year’s Eve menu featuring Prime Rib, Pacific Ruby Snapper with a Crab and Saffron Cream Sauce, Chicken Anastasia, and Portobello Mushroom Wellington will be served in Charly’s Grill, with reserved seating starting at 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 2016 marks the 18th year for the famous Flagstaff tradition. The Weatherford Hotel’s Great Pinecone Drop is sponsored in part by Nackard Bottling Company and is free for all ages.

“It’s great to bundle up and go to our historic downtown to watch the Pinecone Drop – and see the stars shining behind it in our dark sky,” said Lowell Observatory Director Jeff Hall. “What a great place Flagstaff is!”

Hotel owners Henry and Sam (Pamela Green) Taylor lowered the first oversized lighted pinecone on New Year’s Eve 1999 to commemorate the hotel’s centennial year. Today’s Great Pinecone is a hand-crafted six-foot, metal work of art, with more than 200 petals aglow with LED lights.

The Weatherford Hotel is the heart of Flagstaff, where the Northland comes home to celebrate. For more information about “A Night to Remember” and other New Year’s Eve festivities, including dinner reservations at Charly’s, visit weatherfordhotel.com or call 928-779-1919.