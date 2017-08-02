12th Annual Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Festival



When: September 15-17, 2017

Where: Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff, AZ

What: Three days of great music, jamming, camping, community barn dance, educational workshops, band contest, kids activities, and more!

Lineup: The lineup for the three-day event features several award-winning performers including: Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Tim O’Brien, The Drew Emmitt Band, Mountain Heart, Della Mae, Balsam Range, Town Mountain, Foghorn Stringband, The Colton House Trio featuring Chris Brashear, Peter McLaughlin & Todd Phillips, Rapidgrass, The Lil’ Smokies, Burnett Family Bluegrass, The Ping Brothers, Mr. Mudd & Mr. Gold, Sugar & The Mint and more!

Tickets: 3-Day tickets and camping are on sale now at the Advance price through August 15, 2017. Camping and festival ticket prices vary, and camping is selling fast. Tickets can be ordered online at pickininthepines.org. Children 15 and under are free with accompanying ticket holder. Please visit our website for more information: pickininthepines.org/tickets

Pickin' in the Pines is now accepting band entries for our renowned band contest. Recent winners include Prescott's own Sugar and the Mint, who recently won the Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition in 2017. Visit pickininthepines.org/band-contest for more details. We are currently accepting volunteer applications, visit pickininthepines.org/volunteer . Also, this year we are again featuring the Wernick Method Bluegrass Jam Class, where beginners to advance players can get together and be jamming on the first day. This workshop does require registration, visit pickininthepines.org/workshops for more details.

About Pickin’ in the Pines

First held in 2006, Pickin’ in the Pines is a world-class bluegrass and acoustic music festival showcasing the best traditional and contemporary bluegrass music, complemented by other styles of acoustic music, including old-time, Celtic, and gypsy jazz. A renowned band contest, jam sessions, kid’s activities, as well as Friday and Saturday night community dances round out the weekend, all in a family-friendly setting.

In addition to four glorious star-studded nights of camping and jamming in the tall pines, the festival features free workshops in various instrument techniques and band development, including guitar, banjo, fiddle, ukulele, and harmony singing. Camping is also a big part of the Pickin’ in the Pines experience. Visit pickininthepines.org for more details.

About FFOTM

Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music’s mission is to share, promote, preserve, and present Bluegrass and other forms of traditional American Folk Music and Dance for the enrichment and enjoyment of the community. Visit our website to learn more about us and our concerts, youth education program, jams, campouts, and other events created to enrich and entertain our community.

For more information, please visit ffotm.org or pickininthepines.org.