Cliff Castle Expands Nonsmoking Area

Cliff Castle Casino Hotel in Camp Verde, AZ, is proud to announce the opening of their expanded non-smoking area. With 108 of the most popular slot machines, Cliff Castle Casino now has the largest non-smoking casino area in the state of Arizona.

James Perry, Director of Marketing at Cliff Castle Hotel, said, “We are responding to our guests’ requests for a non-smoking slot area. This new section of the casino floor will connect directly to the new hotel, which will be entirely smoke free as well. We are very excited to have the largest non-smoking slot section in Arizona and the response from our guests is very positive!”

To play your favorite slots in the comfort of a non-smoking environment, simply walk in the main entrance of the casino and head to your left. Easily identified with a prominently lighted sign, the non-smoking slot area connects the main casino floor to the new hotel lobby. In addition to the slot machines, video poker players who prefer a non-smoking environment will have machines available in the smoke free area as well.

About Cliff Castle Casino

Located an hour north of Phoenix on I-17 just south of Sedona in Camp Verde, AZ., Cliff Castle Casino is proudly owned and operated by the Yavapai-Apache Nation. Cliff Castle Casino is a family friendly destination that offers Las Vegas-caliber blackjack, live poker, 665 slot machines and year-round, world-class entertainment in the Dragonfly Nightclub and the Stargazer Pavilion. Cliff Castle Casino also features a 20-lane bowling center, Kids Quest supervised child care and an arcade. Guests can enjoy fine dining at Storytellers Steakhouse and family dining in Mountain Springs buffet, Johnny Rockets-The Ultimate Hamburger or grab a quick bite at Three Sisters open 24/7. Cliff Castle Casino is currently developing a new hotel expansion featuring122 luxury suites, king rooms, double-queen rooms, a pool, multi-purpose event center, coffee shop, retail outlet and 300 space parking garage. For more information about Cliff Castle Casino, visit www.cliffcastlecasinohotel.com.