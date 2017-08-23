Exploring New Destinations and New Office Location with Avenues of the World

We are very excited to announce that Avenues of the World Travel will be moving! Our clients will be able to enjoy the same high level of service they are used to from our award-winning team, but after 18 years on 4th Street, we are moving to 2100 E. Cedar. We invite you to join us for a fun Grand Opening Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug 26, with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Speaking of new, we are always on the lookout for the next new hot destination and these are two countries that need to be on your bucket list!

Sri Lanka’s diverse landscapes range from rainforest and arid plains to highlands and sandy beaches. You can stroll through the beautiful colonial city Colombo, climb the The Sigiriya rock fortress, enjoy fabulous bird watching in one of the many National Parks and spot herds of elephants!

Bhutan is probably the most authentic surviving Himalayan kingdom in existence. Because the country was closed to the world for centuries, Bhutan has preserved its culture, religion, traditions, far better than other nearby kingdoms such as Nepal, Sikkim or Ladakh.

Although Bhutan is small (a little smaller than Switzerland), it offers a wide range of climates and terrains, from subtropical rain forest all the way to snow covered peaks more 20,000 feet tall. Most of the country is covered by endless pine forests, with the snow-covered Himalayas in the distance. This is paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, and offers some of the finest hiking and trekking anywhere in the region, from half day to full day to multi-day itineraries. The most famous hike of all is in the hike to the Tiger’s Nest Monastery in the western part of the country.

In case these destinations are a bit too exotic for you, consider these great destinations that have been our bestsellers for the last three years: Iceland, New Zealand, Peru and the Galapagos. All of these offer a wide range of experiences. Iceland fascinates with its unique landscape and waterfalls. How about riding a snowmobile on a glacier? Or take a leisurely walk to one of their many impressive waterfalls! In Peru, you can either hike the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu or take the luxurious dome train! Take an exhilarating jet boat on the Dart River in New Zealand and after lunch, take a kayak back down to the lake! We make sure that your experiences are as unique as you are.

You could also revisit old favorites to discover new experiences. How about a completely private after-hours family dinner in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence followed by a private truffle hunting adventure through Tuscany?

Multi-generational travel continues to be on the rise and there are many wonderful destinations, villas, resorts or cruise ships from which to choose. We pay close attention to make sure that it is an unforgettable experience for all, from grandparents to grandchildren! Create memories that will last forever!

You can learn all about new destinations and emerging experiences at our Fourth Annual Northern Arizona Travel Expo on Oct 18 at the Doubletree by Hilton Flagstaff Conference Center. Save the date and bring the entire family. For more information, visit avenuesoftheworld.com. FBN

By Monika Leuenberger

Monika Leuenberger is the CEO and president of Avenues of the World Travel. Monika would like to personally invite all of you to stop by our Grand Opening Celebration on Aug 26.